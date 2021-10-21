Ask a Stoner: Has Colorado Weed Been Taken Over by Outsiders?

Dear Stoner: Have we officially been taken over by faceless, out-of-state corporations? All of the big dispensaries — the Green Solution, Green Dragon, LivWell — are owned by other people now.
Eldo
Dear Eldo: Yeah, a lot of money from California, New York and Canada is buying up Colorado’s marijuana space, but did you ever really know who owned the dispensaries those out-of-staters are buying? And the big marijuana businesses that put faces to names never say or do anything that comes across as authentic anyway.
