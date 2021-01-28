Ask a Stoner: WTF Is Cured Resin?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: I was at a dispensary and saw something called cured resin for sale. It was about $20 cheaper than live resin. What was it?

Min

Dear Min: A shrewd marketing tactic. The term “resin” wasn’t really used to describe fine cannabis concentrate until about six or seven years ago, when live resin took off. Since then, we’ve seen the term “resin” pop up more frequently in regard to weed and craft beer, usually to describe the resinous glands of trichomes and the skunky terpenes and flavors that come with them. But creating actual live resin takes a lot of work, including the immediate freezing of the cannabis plants and then quickly processing them into hash afterward.

“Cured” resin is just concentrate made from cured flower — aka shatter or wax. Jacqueline Collins

All of that work preserves plant compounds that produce a more flavorful concentrate than cured plants. The extraction part is essentially the same, though, cured or frozen. So “cured” resin is just concentrate made from cured flower — aka shatter or wax. The jargon is a cute move if they’re charging the same price, but don’t pay extra for it.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.