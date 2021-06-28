Tokers of the Old-School: Dispensaries Carrying Classic Strains

- Local
Commercial marijuana breeders are constantly toying with their plant genetics, looking for a way to get an edge up on the competition as consumer habits evolve. But all these new options can make strain shopping tricky, especially for newcomers and old heads to this state encountering an embarrassment of riches.
Before legalization, weed smokers had to purchase whatever was available where they grew up, giving someone from Illinois or Nebraska a larger affinity for Northern Lights, for example, than someone from the West Coast, who came up on Purple Kush or Jack Herer. And for anyone getting back into cannabis use after taking off for a few decades, such classic strains as AK-47, Flo or Maui Wowie provide a sense of comfort...if they can find them.
A lot of the old, reliable pot strains are available around Denver, but it takes months of store visits and sifting through dispensary menus to find out. To save you the time, here are ten pot shops that carry a boatload of classic buds, from Colombian Gold to Sour Diesel.
Good Chemistry
Three metro locations
goodchem.org
Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
Seven metro locations
silverstemcannabis.com
L'Eagle
380 Quivas Street
303-825-0497
leagledenver.com
DANK
3835 Elm Street
303-394-3265
dank-colorado.com
Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill
1301 Marion Street
720-961-0560
amchdenver.com
Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
marijuanaediblesdenver.com
Bgood
Three metro locations
bgoodmmj.com
The Clinic
Four metro locations
thecliniccolorado.com
Denver Kush Club
2615 Welton Street
303-736-6550
denverkushclub.com
The Kind Room
1881 South Broadway
720-266-3136
thekindroom.org
