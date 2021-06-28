Tokers of the Old-School: Dispensaries Carrying Classic Strains

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Commercial marijuana breeders are constantly toying with their plant genetics, looking for a way to get an edge up on the competition as consumer habits evolve. But all these new options can make strain shopping tricky, especially for newcomers and old heads to this state encountering an embarrassment of riches.

Before legalization, weed smokers had to purchase whatever was available where they grew up, giving someone from Illinois or Nebraska a larger affinity for Northern Lights, for example, than someone from the West Coast, who came up on Purple Kush or Jack Herer. And for anyone getting back into cannabis use after taking off for a few decades, such classic strains as AK-47, Flo or Maui Wowie provide a sense of comfort...if they can find them.

A lot of the old, reliable pot strains are available around Denver, but it takes months of store visits and sifting through dispensary menus to find out. To save you the time, here are ten pot shops that carry a boatload of classic buds, from Colombian Gold to Sour Diesel.

Good Chemistry

Three metro locations

goodchem.org

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis

Seven metro locations

silverstemcannabis.com

L'Eagle

380 Quivas Street

303-825-0497

leagledenver.com

DANK

3835 Elm Street

303-394-3265

dank-colorado.com

EXPAND Find Denver Dispensary just off I-70 at 4975 Vasquez Boulevard. Scott Lentz

Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill

1301 Marion Street

720-961-0560

amchdenver.com

Denver Dispensary

4975 Vasquez Boulevard

303-308-1111

marijuanaediblesdenver.com

Bgood

Three metro locations

bgoodmmj.com

The Clinic

Four metro locations

thecliniccolorado.com

Denver Kush Club

2615 Welton Street

303-736-6550

denverkushclub.com

The Kind Room

1881 South Broadway

720-266-3136

thekindroom.org