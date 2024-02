If Dispensaries Can Accept Online Payments, Why Aren't Any?

click to enlarge Until federal cannabis banking regulations loosen up, online dispensary sales could take a while. Westword

I've seen a lot of news about dispensaries being able to accept online payments now , but haven't found one store that allows it. What gives?Colorado cannabis businesses are technically allowed to do a lot of things, like launch a delivery service , open a tasting room , provide guidance to up-and-coming social equity entrepreneurs or offer online sales. For one reason or another, though, these initiatives have fallen flat. The opportunity to offer online sales is still new for dispensaries, but it's not off to a hot start.Contrary to several media reports claiming that online dispensary sales in Colorado began this January, they actually started last August — and we still can't find any stores offering them. To be clear: You would still have to go to the dispensary and physically pick up your purchases (after showing ID), but this process would eliminate the inconvenient and dangerous need for cash at the pot shop.The Colorado Department of Revenue , responsible for overseeing and collecting taxes from dispensaries, doesn't monitor which stores are offering online sales, so let us know if you find one. Until federal cannabis banking regulations loosen up, however, we could be stuck paying cash.