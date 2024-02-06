 Why Aren't Colorado Dispensaries Accepting Online Payments? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

If Dispensaries Can Accept Online Payments, Why Aren't Any?

They've been allowed to give it a go since last August.
February 6, 2024
Cartoon character smokes marijuana
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I've seen a lot of news about dispensaries being able to accept online payments now, but haven't found one store that allows it. What gives?
Sheppard

Dear Sheppard: Colorado cannabis businesses are technically allowed to do a lot of things, like launch a delivery service, open a tasting room, provide guidance to up-and-coming social equity entrepreneurs or offer online sales. For one reason or another, though, these initiatives have fallen flat. The opportunity to offer online sales is still new for dispensaries, but it's not off to a hot start.
click to enlarge Budtender grabs jars of marijuana inside of a dispensary
Until federal cannabis banking regulations loosen up, online dispensary sales could take a while.
Westword
Contrary to several media reports claiming that online dispensary sales in Colorado began this January, they actually started last August — and we still can't find any stores offering them. To be clear: You would still have to go to the dispensary and physically pick up your purchases (after showing ID), but this process would eliminate the inconvenient and dangerous need for cash at the pot shop.

The Colorado Department of Revenue, responsible for overseeing and collecting taxes from dispensaries, doesn't monitor which stores are offering online sales, so let us know if you find one. Until federal cannabis banking regulations loosen up, however, we could be stuck paying cash.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Veritas Lays Off Staff, Closes Grow to Sell Third-Party Cannabis

Business

Veritas Lays Off Staff, Closes Grow to Sell Third-Party Cannabis

By Thomas Mitchell
Colorado Tourism Office Now Listing Cannabis Activities

Business

Colorado Tourism Office Now Listing Cannabis Activities

By Thomas Mitchell
Opinion: The Results of Rescheduling Marijuana May Not Be What You'd Expect

Marijuana

Opinion: The Results of Rescheduling Marijuana May Not Be What You'd Expect

By Tom Downey
1906 Edibles to Exit Colorado Marijuana Market

Business

1906 Edibles to Exit Colorado Marijuana Market

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation