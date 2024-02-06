If Dispensaries Can Accept Online Payments, Why Aren't Any?

Dear Stoner: I've seen a lot of news about dispensaries being able to accept online payments now, but haven't found one store that allows it. What gives?
Dear Sheppard: Colorado cannabis businesses are technically allowed to do a lot of things, like launch a delivery service, open a tasting room, provide guidance to up-and-coming social equity entrepreneurs or offer online sales. For one reason or another, though, these initiatives have fallen flat. The opportunity to offer online sales is still new for dispensaries, but it's not off to a hot start.
The Colorado Department of Revenue, responsible for overseeing and collecting taxes from dispensaries, doesn't monitor which stores are offering online sales, so let us know if you find one. Until federal cannabis banking regulations loosen up, however, we could be stuck paying cash.
