 Dispensary Opens in Old Denver Firehouse | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

Dispensary Opens in Historic South Broadway Firehouse

"Whether it's a $12 eighth or $200 ounce, it's going to be the same experience."
November 22, 2023
The Center's new store at 600 South Broadway has a long and storied history.
The Center's new store at 600 South Broadway has a long and storied history. Thomas Mitchell
Share this:
A historic firehouse on South Broadway made a smoking-hot new home for the Center dispensary.

After operating at 6853 Leetsdale Drive for almost ten years, the Center moved into the building at 600 South Broadway earlier this year; it opened to the public on November 11 with a grand-opening bash. Located just north of Denver's dispensary-laden stretch of South Broadway, often dubbed the Green Mile, the Center also happens to sit right on Center Avenue.

"That's a total coincidence, but we weren't mad about it," operations director Cory Lewis says of the new location. "We're kind of in an area before Green Mile and all of those other shops, which can be advantageous, but it doesn't have as much traffic. We're still getting support from our old Leetsdale customers, though."

The Center operated on Leetsdale as Wellness Center of the Rockies for seven years before rebranding. Known primarily for affordable cannabis, the dispensary is trying to reach more customers at the new store, which cost over $3 million to purchase and renovate.

click to enlarge Marble columns and wooden reception desk in a waiting room
Inside of the Center's new dispensary.
Thomas Mitchell
According to sales manager Travis Loyd, the Center is making a concerted effort to stock product tiers of all kinds, from $12 eighths of flower to craft growers like Iion and LoCol Love as well as rosin makers such as Big Heads Little Necks and Soiku Bano.

"Those craft brands are the companies we thrive with and want to partner with — and if you ever have any recommendations, we're all ears," Loyd says. "We want this place to be warm and welcoming to everybody. We don't want it to be stagnant or corporate or like a doctor's office. Whether it's a $12 eighth or $200 ounce, it's going to be the same experience."

That experience will now involve a little history, too. Over 130 years ago, a volunteer fire station was hastily built at 600 South Broadway, according to the Denver firefighter historians at 5280Fire.com. The original station was demolished in the 1890s and replaced soon after with the brick building that served as Denver Firehouse #13 until the mid-1970s, when the department moved into a new station at South Yosemite Street.
black and white photo of an old brick firehouse
A 1916 photo of 600 South Broadway during the building's days as a Denver Fire Department station.
Denver Public Library

The old station building went on to house house a marketing firm and was in "pretty good condition," Lewis notes, but the Center's staff still spent several months working on a brand-new interior that includes slick wooden countertops, marble columns and a mural in the waiting room by local artist Chelsea Lewinski.

There's exposed brick inside, and the Center kept an original firehouse door in the back of the retail area. The upstairs serves as a business operations area, but Lewis hopes to host networking events or mixers in the future. He also wants to partner with nearby restaurants and stores on promotional deals, such as a pizza and joint coupon deal.

As Colorado's cannabis industry continues to battle against declining dispensary sales and struggling wholesale prices, Lewis concedes that moving across town and adopting a newer look is a risky move, However, the Center's stretch of South Broadway is next to a light rail station and a handful of residential development projects.

"After moving from where we had been for so long, it's hard to say what the future holds," Lewis says. "We'll never see the dispensary sales numbers we did in 2020 and 2021, because there was such a confluence of factors going on then. Colorado's an interesting cannabis market, and we're all just trying to hold right now. You've got to keep working and trying to build bridges, which is what we're doing here."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending

Marijuana Dispensary Leads One of Colorado's Largest Turkey Drives

Holidays

Marijuana Dispensary Leads One of Colorado's Largest Turkey Drives

By Thomas Mitchell
Adding Hemp to Your Thanksgiving Feast Is Easier Than You Think

Eating Adventures

Adding Hemp to Your Thanksgiving Feast Is Easier Than You Think

By Westword Staff
Did You Ever Believe Him?

Marijuana

Did You Ever Believe Him?

By Thomas Mitchell
Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Dispensary Isn't Trying to Hide

Psychedelics

Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Dispensary Isn't Trying to Hide

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation