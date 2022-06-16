Ask a Stoner: Do All Rental Leases Ban Smoking and Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Do all apartments ban smoking and marijuana, or just the ones I’m looking at?
Gnomad
Dear Gnomad: Smoking and marijuana bans aren’t required on residential leases unless the building receives federal grants or sits on federally-owned land. However, landlords are well within their rights to prohibit smoking either tobacco or marijuana in their leases, which many of them do in order to protect long-term property value. Marijuana smoke generally clears out with time and minimal effort, but it still carries risk of fire — and nothing hurts selling a home quite like the smell of cigarettes. Most landlords don’t want tenants to gut or remodel their basements to build cannabis grows, either, hence the zero-tolerance cannabis clauses you’ll often find in leases.
