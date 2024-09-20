 Do Denver Dispensaries Sell Cross Joints? | Westword
Where Can I Find Cross Joints in Denver?

Most shoppers care more about the potency and burn rate of a joint, but there are some artistically rolled joints out there.
September 20, 2024
Stoner smoking a joint
Westword
Dear Stoner: Do any Colorado dispensaries sell cross joints or other artistically rolled joints? I don't have the skill to do it on my own, and don't mind paying the novelty tax.
Gently Grasping

Dear Gently Grasping: Cross joints aren't as popular in cannabis culture as they were in the medical-only days, right after Pineapple Express hit theaters. And even at their peak popularity, cross joints weren't that easy to find in dispensaries, which almost exclusively rely on cones for pre-rolls. To be fair, the vast majority of shoppers are more concerned with the potency and burn rate of a joint than they are with its artistic shape.
click to enlarge Marijuana cross joint burning
Cross joints aren't a religious thing, but smoking one solo might leave you talking to God.
Unsplash/Ahmed Zayan
Wolf Pac dispensaries used to sell the exact joints you're looking for, from cross joints to octopus joints, but Wolf Pac closed last year, and I don't know where their talented roller went. Fear not, though: The Green Solution has well over a dozen dispensaries around Colorado, and they often carry cross joints. I can't speak for the quality of what's inside, but they do look very well rolled. Still, I suggest finding a friend to roll one for you, or attend one of the weekly events at Tetra cannabis lounge. Joints of all shapes and sizes are roasted there, and you'll definitely find a rolling expert.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
