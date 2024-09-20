Where Can I Find Cross Joints in Denver?

Dear Stoner: Do any Colorado dispensaries sell cross joints or other artistically rolled joints? I don't have the skill to do it on my own, and don't mind paying the novelty tax.
Gently Grasping
Dear Gently Grasping: Cross joints aren't as popular in cannabis culture as they were in the medical-only days, right after Pineapple Express hit theaters. And even at their peak popularity, cross joints weren't that easy to find in dispensaries, which almost exclusively rely on cones for pre-rolls. To be fair, the vast majority of shoppers are more concerned with the potency and burn rate of a joint than they are with its artistic shape.
The Green Solution has well over a dozen dispensaries around Colorado, and they often carry cross joints. I can't speak for the quality of what's inside, but they do look very well rolled. Still, I suggest finding a friend to roll one for you, or attend one of the weekly events at Tetra cannabis lounge. Joints of all shapes and sizes are roasted there, and you'll definitely find a rolling expert.
Send questions to [email protected].