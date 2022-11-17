Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: How Do I Tell My Friend That His Weed Sucks?

November 17, 2022 6:32AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: A new friend was excited to give me homegrown weed after months of sending me pictures. I was excited for him, too, but what I received was a shriveled piece of grass with little THC. How do I tell him this? Should I?
Dilbert
Dear Dilbert: You're acting as if you have to tell a best friend that his wife is having an affair. Growing weed is a hobby for most of us, and we're realistic enough to know that the first go-around won't win any cannabis cups. As someone whose work is critiqued by editors and the public, I can tell you that there are plenty of ways to constructively criticize and pump up your friend at the same time.
click to enlarge
Smoking a friend's homegrown can be a dangerous game if it's their first time growing.
Jacqueline Collins
Start with a compliment (make one up if you have to), and then talk about what he did wrong — but only if you have constructive tips, because who wants to hear from critics who don't have solutions? You could also help him in the grow; give him growing guides from the likes of Jorge Cervantes, Jeff Lowenfels or Ed Rosenthal; or secure better genetics for his next crop. Most of us are our own harshest critics, but we're too proud to ask for help.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation