Saucy Southern Shares THC Chicken Wings and Meatball Recipes

Even novice cooks can wrap their minds around making weed brownies at home, but cooking up cannabis-infused barbecue and Southern food still involves coaxing and some questions. How do you infuse the food? Will the flavor be affected? Do the hot oils and slow cooking processes kill off THC? Although all of these can be answered, the simpler route lies in infusing the sauce.
After operating a Mississippi-inspired barbecue stand for three years in a Denver dispensary's parking lot, cousins Khristian Matthews and Kierre Dawkins began selling THC-infused versions of their wing and barbecue sauces, Saucy's Southern Premium Sauce, inside pot shops. Their traditional barbecue and Carolina Gold-style sauces spice up any dish, and they were kind enough to share two of their favorite infused recipes for you to try at home.
Fried Gold Chicken
Ingredients:
One bottle of Saucy’s Southern Premium Wing Sauce (100 milligrams of THC)
Twelve chicken wings
Two eggs
1/4 cup buttermilk
Louisiana Hot Sauce
Salt, pepper, seasoning salt, onion powder, cayenne pepper and paprika
Season chicken evenly with seasoning salt, pepper and onion powder. Season flour with pinches of cayenne pepper, seasoning salt, onion powder, pepper, and paprika. In a bowl, mix together eggs, buttermilk and hot sauce to taste. Toss and cover chicken in flour, into the egg wash and then into the flour again.
Fill a third of a cast-iron skillet with cooking oil, and heat to 350 degrees. (In the South, we heat it until the flour sizzles as we sprinkle it in.) Carefully lower chicken in oil, and cook for approximately ten minutes per side until chicken is golden brown; internal temperature should be around 165 degrees. Remove chicken from oil, and let sit on paper towels to drain grease for ten minutes. Smother chicken with Saucy’s Southern Premium Wing Sauce, and enjoy the high way!
Crockpot BBQ Meatballs (2 milligrams per meatball)
Ingredients:
Two bottles of Saucy’s Premium barbecue sauce
One bag of frozen meatballs (approximately 64)
3 tablespoons seasoning salt
3 tablespoons pepper
Fill crockpot with 1 1/2 cups of water and add seasoning salt and pepper. Add meatballs, and smother with both bottles of barbecue sauce. Cook on high for approximately 45 mins, until sauce is near-boiling and meatballs are tender. Each meatball should have about 2 milligrams of THC when cooked.
