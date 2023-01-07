Did Ken Buck's Colorado Brownies Unify the GOP?

We've seen fewer missed attempts at middle-school basketball games than we did during the votes for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. After fifteen tries and plenty of Republican infighting, though, California Representative Kevin McCarthy finally gained enough support for the seat.
Did political negotiations get McCarthy the win? Was it a desire for GOP unity? Compromises with more radical members of the party? Maybe.
But perhaps it was weed brownies.
Days before McCarthy was finally elected, Representative Ken Buck, former chair of the Colorado Republican Party, said that the House was in "disarray," and that a private meeting was necessary. Instead of breaking out the whiskey, however, Buck just wanted everyone to get along.
“I don’t know if alcohol will help,” Buck said (according to the Washington Post), “or if we need to bring in a plate of Colorado brownies.”
Buck's never been a public fan of Colorado's pot legalization, and he's routinely opposed or voted against marijuana reform during his time in Congress. So consider us pleasantly surprised to learn that Buck gets buck in the kitchen with his baked goods.
We haven't found Buck's go-to recipe — many are suggesting it includes mayonnaise, liquid smoke and a pinch of gunpowder — but here's a formula that would please tastebuds across the aisle:
Infusion
Weed brownies are popular in part because of how easy they are to make. You could be a barbarian and simply drop the decarbed herb or hash in the batter, but the best system involves making cannabis-infused cooking oil or butter. The recipes for both are simple, and they last for months when stored properly. Use butter for cookies, but stick to oil for brownies and savory foods.
Ingredients
One package of your favorite brownie mix
Two beaten eggs
1/3 cup water
1/2 cup baking chocolate chips
1/4 cup of your favorite nuts (optional)
1/3 cup canna oil
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, combine brownie mix, beaten eggs, water and canna oil. Stir until well mixed, and add chocolate and, if desired, nuts. Stir again. Lightly grease a brownie pan with any remaining canna oil, and spread brownie batter across pan. Bake for eighteen to twenty minutes, then poke the brownies with a toothpick or fork. If it comes up clean, the brownies are ready.
Be sure to monitor the brownies throughout the baking process, because burned brownies are less potent (and don't taste nearly as good).