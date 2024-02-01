 Will Leaving Weed at Short-Term Rentals Get You in Trouble? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Can Leaving Weed at Airbnbs Get You in Trouble?

Talk about playing with fire.
February 1, 2024
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: My friend told me that he often leaves dispensary weed at Airbnbs he books. He thinks it's just like leaving beer because "it's legal now," but I told him he's playing with fire. Is he?
Wade

Dear Wade: Your friend is lucky that he hasn't been burned by this already. There are plenty of funny photos and social media posts online from homeowners who have amassed collections of weed left by short-term renters, and both Airbnb and VRBO allow homes to be listed as cannabis-friendly. That doesn't mean cannabis is accepted at every short-term dwelling, though. Quite the opposite.
click to enlarge Marijuana buds on a countertop
Even in states with legal pot, leaving cannabis at a short-term rental is a risky move.
Unsplash/Elsa Olofsson
The vast majority of short-term rentals prohibit all forms of smoking and cannabis. Both Airbnb and VRBO have policies banning illegal drug use on rentals, too, so your buddy could get reported, blacklisted off the apps or worse if he leaves weed at the wrong house — especially if he leaves tar-ridden smoking paraphernalia behind or the house smells skunky. This isn't exclusive to Airbnbs, either.

Employees at hotels and car rental services have spoken about the amount of leftover weed they find. In 2014, car rental agencies at Denver International Airport reported that customers frequently offered them weed after returning vehicles. Most of the workers keep it, give it to a friend or throw it away, if we're being realistic, but it only takes one pot-hating stickler to make your friend pay.

Some airports in Colorado, not including DIA, and other states with recreational pot have "amnesty boxes" for travelers to throw away federally prohibited treats before crossing security. And then you have Los Angeles International Airport, which allows adult travelers to fly with up to an ounce of weed. Bottom line: just about everywhere has a different pot policy, so it's best to be discrete about your cannabis use, and not leave an incriminating stash behind.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

1906 Edibles to Exit Colorado Marijuana Market

Business

1906 Edibles to Exit Colorado Marijuana Market

By Thomas Mitchell
Opinion: The Results of Rescheduling Marijuana May Not Be What You'd Expect

Marijuana

Opinion: The Results of Rescheduling Marijuana May Not Be What You'd Expect

By Tom Downey
Why Colorado Tokers Love A5 Wagyu

Strain Reviews

Why Colorado Tokers Love A5 Wagyu

By Herbert Fuego
Brighton Considering Joining Metro Denver Towns Allowing Marijuana Sales

Business

Brighton Considering Joining Metro Denver Towns Allowing Marijuana Sales

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation