Can Leaving Weed at Airbnbs Get You in Trouble?

Dear Stoner: My friend told me that he often leaves dispensary weed at Airbnbs he books. He thinks it's just like leaving beer because "it's legal now," but I told him he's playing with fire. Is he?
Wade
Dear Wade: Your friend is lucky that he hasn't been burned by this already. There are plenty of funny photos and social media posts online from homeowners who have amassed collections of weed left by short-term renters, and both Airbnb and VRBO allow homes to be listed as cannabis-friendly. That doesn't mean cannabis is accepted at every short-term dwelling, though. Quite the opposite.
policies banning illegal drug use on rentals, too, so your buddy could get reported, blacklisted off the apps or worse if he leaves weed at the wrong house — especially if he leaves tar-ridden smoking paraphernalia behind or the house smells skunky. This isn't exclusive to Airbnbs, either.
Employees at hotels and car rental services have spoken about the amount of leftover weed they find. In 2014, car rental agencies at Denver International Airport reported that customers frequently offered them weed after returning vehicles. Most of the workers keep it, give it to a friend or throw it away, if we're being realistic, but it only takes one pot-hating stickler to make your friend pay.
Some airports in Colorado, not including DIA, and other states with recreational pot have "amnesty boxes" for travelers to throw away federally prohibited treats before crossing security. And then you have Los Angeles International Airport, which allows adult travelers to fly with up to an ounce of weed. Bottom line: just about everywhere has a different pot policy, so it's best to be discrete about your cannabis use, and not leave an incriminating stash behind.
Send questions to [email protected].