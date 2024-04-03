Cannabis Tour Services and Party Buses in Denver

Whether you're visiting Denver, going to a Red Rocks show or just need a safe space to light up, mobile cannabis lounges are one of the few legal options for social pot consumption in Denver.
Despite being legal in Colorado for almost twelve years, recreational cannabis use is still largely done privately and indoors. Although there are plenty of reasons behind the lack of weed lounges in Denver, at least we have a few vans and buses. The smoking portions of any tour must remain strictly within Denver, however, as tour services must first have their routes approved by local and nearby governments allowing pot-friendly mobile lounges — and Denver is currently the only municipality in the metro area permitting such services.
As 4/20 approaches and concert season starts, here are the three licensed cannabis tour and party bus services in Denver:
Colorado Cannabis Tours
1904 South Cherokee Street
303-420-8687
Operating for over ten years, before Denver had even created a mobile cannabis lounge permit, Colorado Cannabis Tours and Michael Eymer have been at the forefront of pot hospitality policy in Denver. Colorado Cannabis Tours mostly operates out of vans or buses licensed for cannabis use, taking riders to various activities and tours in the metro area. Simply show up at the headquarters after signing up, hop on the bus, toke up and then check out popular artistic and scenic parts of Denver as well as dispensaries, cultivations, hash factories and custom routes within the city (as long as they're approved beforehand).
During Halloween and Christmas, Colorado Cannabis Tours has taken riders on haunted ghost and holiday lights tours, and Eymer always has special packages and services available for 4/20. If you don't want to be on the road, Colorado Cannabis Tours also hosts pot-friendly activities like Puff, Pass and Paint; Pipemaking 101; Cooking With Cannabis and a Cannabis Infused Dinner Party. This is a BYOC service, but the guide usually stops at a dispensary after departing.
The Cannabis Experience Mobile Lounge
2590 Walnut Street
720-840-7575
Another licensed BYOC pot-friendly tour service and mobile lounge, the Cannabis Experience was the first business to receive a mobile hospitality permit from Denver in 2023. Owner Sarah Woodson has pushed for social equity advancement in Colorado cannabis for years, helping create the state and city's social equity pot programs.
Woodson's service, operating out the Five Points neighborhood, provides weekly tours around Denver dispensaries, cannabis cultivations, glass-blowing studios, street-art hot spots, miniature golf courses and popular taco joints. You can also book the Cannabis Experience for a pot-friendly shuttle to and from Denver International Airport, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and other spots within the City of Denver. Head to the Cannabis Experience headquarters or designated pickup spot after booking.
Canna CabanaBus
303-514-7009
The third and most recently licensed mobile pot lounge in Denver, Canna CabanaBus originally marketed itself as a pot-friendly mobile lounge for weddings, but now embraces birthdays, corporate events and private parties at public and private venues, as well as cannabis-friendly rides and tours around town. Just book at least fifteen days before the event to make sure you're approved.
You might occasionally find the Canna CabanaBus parked near large public events in the city as well, providing adults a place to legally consume during events like First Friday or Taste of Colorado.