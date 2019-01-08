 Colorado Dispensary Rules: Can I Enter if I'm Under 21? | Westword
Ask a Stoner

Can I Visit a Dispensary if I'm Under 21?

Waiting room? Maybe. Shopping area? Hell no.
January 30, 2024
Cartoon pothead smokes weed
Westword
Dear Stoner: My husband and I are visiting Denver soon. He wants to buy marijuana with me in a dispensary, but I’m under 21. Can we just go in with him, like in a liquor store? If not, where are some late-night spots he can go to while I'm asleep?
Lana

Dear Lana: You might be able go through the door of most dispensaries if you’re under 21 but look close enough, but you definitely won't get into the shopping area. Colorado dispensaries require visitors to show their IDs before passing through the waiting room, whether they want to buy something or not, and being with an adult who’s of age doesn’t matter. Some stores might let a child hang out in the waiting area, but are more likely to ask them to leave out of fear of a sting operation.

If you get that far, don't expect much beyond chilling in the waiting area while hubby shops — and if employees think you’re leaving to smoke his purchase together, they may not let him in the bud room, either. Dispensaries face heavy scrutiny from law enforcement and state regulators, including statewide ID audits and undercover inspections. Most pot shops and bars won’t even accept vertical IDs out of fear of selling to minors. This causes issues every once in a while with shoppers from other states, but most establishments won't budge. (Colorado residents with a smartphone can use a digital ID on the state's myColorado app at Colorado businesses and government branches, including dispensaries. That sucker has saved me a trip back home more than once.)
click to enlarge Customers shop inside of a retail marijuana dispensary.
The only people under 21 who are allowed inside a dispensary shopping area are medical marijuana patients.
Jacqueline Collins
There is one exception to the dispensary age limit: a small (and shrinking) number of medical-only dispensaries will sell to medical marijuana patients who are eighteen and older. Most medical dispensaries are 21-and-up nowadays, though, and you still must be registered with Colorado's medical marijuana program to get in.

If you're staying at an Aurora or Denver address that isn't a hotel, your husband can have cannabis delivered to the house through a legal delivery service. If not, I suggest he run a late-night errand to one of many Denver dispensaries that close at midnight. A handful of them are even equipped with drive-thru windows — although I'd advise you to skip that trip, too, because all drive-thru transactions are filmed by security cameras.

Some errands are better ran solo, but don't worry. Nearly every Denver dispensary has pre-ordering options, so he won't be gone very long.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
