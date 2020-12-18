Best Marijuana, Hemp and CBD Holiday Gifts in 2020

Still haven't finished your gift shopping? Maybe it's time to follow your nose.

Marijuana and hemp companies have something for just about everyone these days, from the family stoner to an old-school grandparent. We've spent the past year trying out a wide range of cannabis items, and now have selected ten of our favorite CBD and THC products, edibles, smoking accessories and more. (Fair warning: While anything on the list with THC must be bought at a dispensary, most of these can be purchased online.)

Here are ten gifts guaranteed to brighten the holidays:

Moose Labs Mouthpiece

Let's not pretend this isn't a COVID-laced Christmas. For the safety of your favorite stoners and your own peace of mind, it's probably time to get them a smoking mouthpiece. Moose Labs' glass and pre-roll attachments, as well as washable silicone mouthpieces for marijuana users, will protect people from germs who don't always remember to protect themselves. And when marijuana hospitality businesses increase after the pandemic ends, these mouthpieces will continue to come in handy.

Seed & Smith Concentrate Flight Box

Yes, stoners love gift bags and holiday baskets, too. Unfortunately, curating such a box with actual weed can be difficult — pesky laws and regulations — but Denver dispensary's Seed & Smith's concentrate flight box is a beautiful prototype for Mile High cannabis users. For $100, you'll get two grams of sugar wax, two grams of live resin, a nectar collector and light Seed & Smith swag (add a PuffCo pen for $55 more), all placed inside a holiday gift box. For stoners unable to see family because of the pandemic, a box of tasty hash might help them get their jollies off.

Keith Harring Pipes

Know a stoner who really fucks with the '80s? Or maybe they just love the cover of A Very Special Christmas? Either way, hook your favorite middle-aged toker up with some Keith Harring glass. The collection includes a glass bubble, one-hitter, dab rig, spoon pipe, rolling tray and catch-alls, and each tastefully features Harring's work. For officially licensed pieces, they're surprisingly affordable, and almost all of them come in different color options.

Let your skin (or bear) glisten with CBD after adding Eossi to your beauty regimen. Thomas Mitchell

CBD Facial Oil

Joint flare-ups and anxiety aren't the only things CBD is used for. Skincare is another way to take advantage of the cannabinoid, but most CBD cosmetics carry a steep price tag. At $50, we're not going to call Eossi's CBD Facial Glow Oil cheap, but the bottle is definitely bigger and more affordable than the shit you'll find at Neiman Marcus. Made with an argan oil base along with grapeseed oil, vitamin E, rosehip and CBD oil, Eossi's application doesn't end at the skin. My beard is currently thick, lustrous and gleaming, like a Maximus Decimus Meridius.



Wyld Gummies

That's Wyld with a "y," not an "i." Relatively new to Colorado after starting out in Oregon and exploding in California, Wyld's fruit gummies are just a little fruitier than the others we tried this year, and they don't depend on a two-inch layer of sugar to mask that hashy aftertaste. Although I'm still skeptical about edibles marketed with terms like "indica" or "sativa," that doesn't negate how delicious and euphoric Wyld gummies are. And whether CBN or CBD makes me sleepier, I'll gladly pay $5 to $8 more for an extra 100 milligrams of cannabinoids. My favorite flavors so far are huckleberry and raspberry, but you can't go wrong with the other five (elderberry, marionberry, peach, pomegranate and strawberry). If you can't make it to a dispensary, you can buy Wyld's hemp-derived CBD gummies, along with CBD sparkling water, online.

EXPAND Saucy's Southern is available in a honey-mustard wing sauce and traditional barbecue sauce. Thomas Mitchell

THC Barbecue Sauce

What you really know about the Dirty South? Probably not shit, but at least you'll get a taste of it after tossing some wings or hot links in Saucy's Southern Wing Sauce. The sauces weren't born out of a thirst to take advantage of the legal weed boom, they were born out of love and tailgating — and they built up a damn good following before the Diego Pellicer dispensary started carrying them. Cousins Khristian Matthews and Kierre Dawkins ran their Mississippi-style barbecue stand, Saucy's Southern BBQ & Cuisine, in Diego Pellicer's parking lot for years before eventually making THC-infused versions of their traditional BBQ sauce and Carolina Gold, a honey-mustard-style sauce. Each bottle has 100 milligrams of THC; find them at Diego Pellicer, Cookies dispensary, Higher Grade, Starbuds and Native Roots.

Summerland Stonerware

As great as the Keith Harring pieces are, we could see them breaking under the care of the clumsy. Summerland's smoking utensils, a collection of ceramic "stonerware" with simple, earthy colors, are both sturdy and purdy, and would be a welcome addition to anyone who likes weed and Southwestern art. And for the novelty sessions, check out the apple pipe, a ceramic pipe that is literally shaped like an apple (the best disposable vacation smoking utensil, in my opinion).

B's Treats

The edible game has never been stronger, but it's also never seemed more assembly line. The beauty of B's Treats — a Colorado collection of THC-infused lollipops and honey sticks — is that they make you feel like you bought something from a neighbor or farmer's market. Lollipops with flavors like strawberry or blueberry cheesecake, caramel apple and chili-lime-mango are definitely a step above the doctor's office quality we've come to accept from cannabis suckers. B's is also known for 100-milligram packs of infused honey sticks, with a blueberry and mango combination specifically made for Denver Broncos fans. B's Treats candies sell quick and can be hard to find because of their production process, but are very much worth the chase.

Martha Stewart's foray into CBD further proves how hip she is. Herbert Fuego

Martha Stewart CBD

I've been saying this since childhood: Martha Stewart is unfuckwitable. Grandmas rock with her, Snoop rocks with her, and so does everyone in between. And while we can't buy the THC-infused Christmas cookies she recently decorated on TV, Stewart's new line of CBD products — gummies, oil drops and soft gels — are now available online. The fruit gummies, stuck with a buttery aftertaste, can use some improvement, but the Meyer lemon CBD oil is good enough to take under the tongue without a chaser, and the soft gels are competitively priced. Please believe I'll be using these as a window to cannabis conversations with my grandma.

Suzie's Goes Nuts Pet CBD Peanut Butter

The overall winner on our list of CBD pet treats in July, Suzie's CBD Treats Goes Nuts peanut butter can be ordered online or bought at Denver area pet stores. Made with Colorado hemp and free of preservatives, gluten, corn, soy, artificial flavors and GMOs, an 8-ounce jar of Suzie's contains 125 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, and is tasty enough for humans, according to our CBD pet product reviewer.