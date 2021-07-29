Ask a Stoner: Flying With Anxiety

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: I have a shit-ton of anxiety issues, including panic attacks, and have to get on a plane for six-plus hours soon. I'm a heavy THC vaper in order to deal with my anxiety (every couple hours), but what do I do when I fly?
Elizabeth
Dear Elizabeth: I highly recommend you seek out a doctor to learn more about potential prescription options or exercises that help treat anxiety before heeding my advice, but since you asked...
Edibles are the obvious choice for anyone looking to medicate or get high on the airplane. They can last most of the flight if you time it right (best to ingest a little over an hour before boarding, but start earlier if you have heavy anxiety during takeoff), and are easy (albeit illegal) to stow in your luggage.
Vaporizers are easy to travel with, too, and don’t smell like smoking would — but the threat of getting kicked off a plane for vaping would cause more anxiety than any aid the THC brings. Rip that puppy fast in the airport smoking section (if there is one), outside on the curb or in an unoccupied bathroom, then eat your edibles shortly after. If you can’t buy edibles where you live, follow some of our quick and easy recipes.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.