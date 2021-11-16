Six Cannabis Strains That Bring the Munchies

Research shows that most generic strains of weed can lube up an appetite, especially for anyone who doesn't toke very often, but there is a rare class of cannabis out there digging endless pits of hunger in our stomachs. If you want to compete with the likes of late-stage Elvis or Jabba the Hutt at your next feast, give these six strains a try.
Dragon Fruit
My sessions with Dragon Fruit invariably lead to a burst of curiosity and jubilation that lasts for about 45 minutes (always less than an hour) and a longer feeling in my body, which stays relaxed through the high. The waning mental effects bring me down more than the body high, but I've been able to fight through it if I don't over-smoke or overeat when the munchies come — and the munchies always come with Dragon Fruit. Try not to be lulled in by Dragon Fruit's fruity flavor, reminiscent of tangerines and kiwis, because I've fallen victim more than once.
Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake's high leaves me full of interest and mojo for about two hours, but munchies, yawns and sleepy eyes are guaranteed. Such a spiking high is good for a short bike ride or a walk around a nearby park before ordering in or prepping a meal at home. Take Lemon Cake slower than you normally would, and that comedown won't be as hard.
White Runtz
Even one hit of White Runtz packs a punch, and I've smoked bowls that felt like dabs in the past. Although not physically debilitating, the strain's potency leads to such high highs that a comedown is almost impossible to avoid. Take it very slow if you plan on activities or going out in public with this one, and always have a snack on hand or restaurant in mind.
Garlic Juice
Don't cook or even order takeout after smoking Garlic Juice, because this strain makes delivery your only option. Although mentally calming and good at reducing stress and soreness, Garlic Juice makes remedial tasks hard to concentrate on and moderate responsibilities non-starters. Keep this untouched until the kids are in bed or the important work is done, and try to have a plan for when the munchies come along, because they linger.
Sunburn
Although not the most popular strain on the list, Sunburn is solid for a dinner alone or for two. I feel upbeat and clear-minded enough to retain 95 percent of my wits after smoking Sunburn, allowing me to focus on more intimate or quiet activities. However, I zone out the second I take a break or eat a snack, and the munchies only get stronger from there. Although a dangerous game, that snowballing hunger can lead to one helluva buffet experience.
Holy Grail Kush
I'm relatively alert for thirty minutes or so after smoking Holy Grail Kush, but my physical energy is completely zapped. Once I inevitably bow to my juiced-up appetite, my mind slows down with the rest of my body, keeping me blissfuly immobile for several hours. Keep this in mind before you toke up, because getting a meal ready after smoking HGK is an eternal struggle.