Why Colorado Tokers Love Limoncello

A small sliver of humans are blessed with iron stomachs throughout life, but gas comes for most of us as we get older. After little success with supplements, I figured I might as well get a buzz while trying to control my bubbly gut, so I started drinking digestifs after dinner.
Made from lemon zest, sugar and neutral alcohol, limoncello quickly stood out as one of my favorites, though the majority of people I've drunk it with claim it tastes like a cross between gasoline and a lemon-scented foot. A true pothead loves gas, funk and citrus, though, and the Italian liqueur's flavor hits all those notes in a much more satisfying fashion than Malört.
Limoncello spinoffs I've tried from LaCroix and candy makers have only highlighted the overbearing floral and astringent aspects of the drink, but I had more confidence in a cannabis reproduction. After all, that's why I like that fuel-forward foot juice in the first place.
You'll usually find it under its traditional name, Limoncello, but the cannabis crowd isn't the best at spelling, so don't be turned off by "Lemonchello" or "Lemon Cello" at the dispensary. The mix of Cherry Pie and Lemonnade is well established after a pair of High Times Cannabis Cup victories in the late 2000s, but Cherry, one of my favorite growers, has reintroduced it to Colorado dispensaries, and a handful of extractors have taken it on, too. The munchie-inducing effects might trend more toward aperitif than digestif, but it's a flavorful route toward vigor all the same. Bottoms up, lighters up — who gives a hoot? Dive into the funky stuff, and you'll feel better for it.
Looks: Limoncello usually looks dark and intimidating — and you should be intimidated by it — but underneath an opaque cloak of milky trichomes and interwoven purple spots are light-green calyxes. The buds are dense for this sativa-leaner, too, providing a scary look for such a fragrant strain.
Smell: It's not for everyone, but Limoncello's aroma is a beautifully layered blast of lemon cleaner and morning tea, with heavy notes of skunk and gas acting like offensive linemen, pushing the strain's entire smell up through my nose. That fresh and funky combination leaves my nostrils feeling energetically drunk on lemons and wanting more.
Flavor: Limoncello's flavor is surprisingly effective at translating its aromatic characteristics, and that might be what impressed me most about the strain. With those gassy and skunky notes again propelling the ship forward, the taste sticks out of dirty pipes, salad joints and hash garnishes — a tough checklist to knock off.
Effects: I rate Limoncello among the better daytime strains I've tried this year, and would even recommend it for morning use if not for the insatiable munchies it brings. My energy, focus and willingness to deal with the rude and idiotic tendencies of the public are all increased after a few puffs of Limoncello, and the comedown is light, given how much food I eat. If you're in bulking season, give this a shot.
Where to find it: Ajoya, Bonfire Cannabis, Clearance Cannabis Co., Cross Genetics, Doctors Orders, Green Cross of Cherry Creek, Green Man Cannabis, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Greenfields, the Happy Camper, the Healing Tree, Helping Hands, Horizon Cannabis, Lightshade, the Lodge, Mighty Tree, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Road and Wolf Pac Cannabis have all been spotted with Limoncello recently, but more stores may be carrying it under different spellings.
A handful of extractors are producing vape-able versions, but Cherry is pumping out my favorite Limoncello from here to the old country. The Denver cultivation's flower is flavorful and extremely strong, but doesn't induce the anxiety or dry mouth I associate with energetic highs. Cherry's cut is also incredibly effective at activating hunger, so be careful on an empty stomach.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]