Method Man Visits Denver Cannabis Venue

Tetra Lounge had a special visitor last night when East Coast hip-hop legend Method Man visited the Denver cannabis venue.
Known for his timeless contributions to the Wu-Tang Clan, solo rap career and a handful of notable acting credits ranging from How High to The Wire, Method Man was in RiNo on Thursday, August 15, to promote his cannabis brand, Tical. While the brand debuted in Colorado dispensaries in 2021, Method Man maintains a regular presence in the state as a headlining musician.
"He was super down-to-earth, chilling with everyone," Tetra Lounge owner Dewayne Benjamin says. Based on the many selfies, autographs and pictures shared by excited fans on social media, it's easy to see how Method Man has that reputation. perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, August 16, alongside Atmosphere, Deltron 3030, NoFun! and Skratch Bastid.
According to Benjamin, seeing a rapper or celebrity isn't completely out of the ordinary at Tetra, the only venue currently licensed and open for cannabis smoking in Denver. Bun B, Devin the Dude, Cheech Marin, Dizzy Wright and John Leguizamo are some of the notable names to have visited Tetra.
There was no sighting of a 36-chamber bong at Tetra last night, but Mr. Meth had plenty of free smoking options — because who wouldn't want to light one up with Johnny Blaze?