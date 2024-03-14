 Popular Cannabis Extractor Sunshine Launches Flower Line | Westword
Popular Boulder Hash Maker Launches Flower Line

A new flower brand from Sunshine quietly appeared in a handful of Denver dispensaries.
March 14, 2024
Cheetoz, a hybrid of Cheetah Piss and Runtz from Sunshine Farms.
Cheetoz, a hybrid of Cheetah Piss and Runtz from Sunshine Farms. Thomas Mitchell
One of Colorado's hottest hash makers is now on the flower shelf.

Sunshine Farms, the cultivation arm of Sunshine Extracts, recently made its debut in Colorado dispensaries. The popular rosin extraction lab, based in Boulder, is currently growing and selling pre-packed eighths of flower in a handful of metro stores.

Founded by longtime grower Tony Chipy and Quincy Edwards, the former production director of 710 Labs, Sunshine Extracts has built a reputation on quality and affordable grams of rosin. The brand's solventless extracts of strains like Honey Banana and Rainbow Belts have garnered high praise across the Colorado cannabis community, despite costing considerably less than products from other highly rated extractors.

Sunshine has been branching out over the past year, releasing rosin-filled vape cartridges and disposables while also getting a cultivation up and running. Although the company was too busy with its new growing operations to sit down for an interview, Sunshine confirmed that its new flower line is slowly expanding throughout dispensaries.

According to employees at Lightshade on Sixth Avenue, Sunshine Farms flower became available at all nine of their dispensaries in Aurora, Denver and Federal Heights in late February or early March. We couldn't find any other dispensary menus featuring Sunshine Farms in Colorado at the moment, however.

Current Sunshine Farms strains include a lot of Cookies-heavy genetics and other heavy hitters such as Cheetoz, Dante's Inferno, Gary Payton, Red Runtz, Red Velvet and Sherb Cake.

Popular cannabis growers and extractors rarely stay in one lane in Colorado. Connoisseur brands brands such as 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs, Lazercat, Malek's, Meraki, Single Source and Snaxland all started in one sector only to step into cultivation, edibles manufacturing, extraction or vape cartridges — or all four, in some cases. 
