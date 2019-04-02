Diane DeGette's Bill Would Shield State Pot Laws From Feds

U.S. Representative Diana DeGette's bill to halt federal marijuana prohibition in states where cannabis is legal was introduced on Monday, April 1, but she insists the issue is no joke.

“Colorado’s marijuana-related business owners are just like any other legitimate business owners in our state, and are currently contributing more than one billion a year to our state’s economy,” DeGette said in anouncing the proposal. “There’s no reason why they should have to go to bed every night worried that the federal government could suddenly take it all away from them and treat them like a criminal.”

DeGette has filed similar versions of the Respect States’ and Citizens’ Rights Act of 2019 during the past four sessions of the House of Representatives. Her latest bill is just two pages long and gets right to the point, instructing Congress to change the Controlled Substance Act by prioritizing state marijuana laws over federal prohibition.