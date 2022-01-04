Ask a Stoner: Why Pay Extra for Edibles That Taste Like Weed?

Beltron
Dear Beltron: Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man. Some of us potheads like the taste of weed, just like your tough-as-nails grandpa liked the taste of black coffee in the morning. Don’t hate us for having strong tastebuds and chiseled jaws.
rosin edible sometimes, and most of these rosin gummy makers do a good job of picking flavors that complement the rosin’s terpenes. Rosin edibles are also made with a solventless extract, with some manufacturers going so far as to partner with Colorado’s most popular growers and list the strains used in production. From that standpoint, I totally get paying the extra money.
Most people don’t want to taste the weed in their weed, though, and that’s especially true for edibles. Like a cocktail where sweet stuff disguises the cheap booze, sugar is usually used to mask the flavor, and we just want to slam enough to reach a good buzz. To each their own.
