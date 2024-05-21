 Snaxland, Giant Mile High Dispensary Highlight Denver Openings | Westword
Snaxland, Giant Mile High Dispensary Highlight Marijuana Business Openings

Denver's cannabis space has been active this spring, with several new dispensaries and an outdoor smoking lounge.
May 21, 2024
Best High's new dispensary, located right next to Mile High Stadium, opened in late April.
Best High's new dispensary, located right next to Mile High Stadium, opened in late April.

Denver's cannabis space has been active this spring, with a handful of name and ownership changes at longtime dispensaries. High Level Health rebranded a downtown store into Denver's first High Times dispensary thanks to a licensing deal, while A Cut Above changed its name. And Laughing Grass, a west Denver dispensary and cultivation, closed earlier this month.

This was just the start of the action, though. Fort Lupton now has a drive-thru dispensary in High Plainz Strains, Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood has a new pot shop, and local chain Best High just opened a behemoth of a dispensary right by Empower Field at Mile High. According to Best High, it's one of the largest dispensaries in Denver in terms of square footage.

Amid all of the big takeovers and groundbreakings, Snaxland quietly opened a third dispensary in Colorado. The new dispensary, a south Denver store formerly operated by Cannajuana, is medical-only, with a "grand opening coming soon," according to Snaxland.

Here's the latest dispensary and cannabis lounge action:

Recent Dispensary Openings

Best High
2005 Bryant Street
303-997-8943

Maikoh Holistics
260 Broadway
303-993-4303

High Plainz Strains
1330 Factory Circle, Fort Lupton
720-712-6044

Snaxland
1155 South Cherokee Street
720-769-2697

Sunnyside Gardens
2885 West 44th Avenue
720-549-6710
click to enlarge The inside store area of Allgreens dispensary in Denver, Colorado.
Allgreens, Denver's first licensed medical dispensary, is moving a few minutes south and getting a recreational license this summer.
Allgreens

Recent Dispensary Closings

Cannajuana
1155 South Cherokee Street

Laughing Grass
1110 West Virginia Avenue

Peak Dispensary
260 Broadway

Recent Cannabis Lounge Opening

Tetra Lounge
3039 Walnut Street
720-800-3011

Longtime Dispensary to Move

Allgreens, Denver's first licensed medical dispensary and a haven for hash lovers, is planning to move out of its longtime location at 762 Kalamath Street. Ownership isn't ready to share the new address yet, but says the store is just about six minutes south. The move should be done by July, according to co-owner Sean Foote, and Allgreens' new store will come with a recreational license, as well.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
