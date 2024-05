Snaxland, Giant Mile High Dispensary Highlight Marijuana Business Openings

Recent Dispensary Openings

click to enlarge Allgreens, Denver's first licensed medical dispensary, is moving a few minutes south and getting a recreational license this summer. Allgreens

Recent Dispensary Closings

Recent Cannabis Lounge Opening

Longtime Dispensary to Move

Denver's cannabis space has been active this spring, with a handful of name and ownership changes at longtime dispensaries. High Level Health rebranded a downtown store into Denver's first High Times dispensary thanks to a licensing deal, while A Cut Above changed its name . And Laughing Grass , a west Denver dispensary and cultivation, closed earlier this month.This was just the start of the action, though. Fort Lupton now has a drive-thru dispensary in High Plainz Strains, Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood has a new pot shop, and local chain Best High just opened a behemoth of a dispensary right by Empower Field at Mile High. According to Best High, it's one of the largest dispensaries in Denver in terms of square footage.Amid all of the big takeovers and groundbreakings, Snaxland quietly opened a third dispensary in Colorado. The new dispensary, a south Denver store formerly operated by Cannajuana, is medical-only, with a "grand opening coming soon," according to Snaxland.Here's the latest dispensary and cannabis lounge action:2005 Bryant Street303-997-8943260 Broadway303-993-43031330 Factory Circle, Fort Lupton720-712-60441155 South Cherokee Street720-769-26972885 West 44th Avenue720-549-67101155 South Cherokee Street1110 West Virginia Avenue260 Broadway3039 Walnut Street720-800-3011 Allgreens , Denver's first licensed medical dispensary and a haven for hash lovers, is planning to move out of its longtime location at 762 Kalamath Street. Ownership isn't ready to share the new address yet, but says the store is just about six minutes south. The move should be done by July, according to co-owner Sean Foote, and Allgreens' new store will come with a recreational license, as well.