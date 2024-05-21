Snaxland, Giant Mile High Dispensary Highlight Marijuana Business Openings

This was just the start of the action, though. Fort Lupton now has a drive-thru dispensary in High Plainz Strains, Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood has a new pot shop, and local chain Best High just opened a behemoth of a dispensary right by Empower Field at Mile High. According to Best High, it's one of the largest dispensaries in Denver in terms of square footage.
Amid all of the big takeovers and groundbreakings, Snaxland quietly opened a third dispensary in Colorado. The new dispensary, a south Denver store formerly operated by Cannajuana, is medical-only, with a "grand opening coming soon," according to Snaxland.
Here's the latest dispensary and cannabis lounge action:
Recent Dispensary OpeningsBest High
2005 Bryant Street
303-997-8943
Maikoh Holistics
260 Broadway
303-993-4303
High Plainz Strains
1330 Factory Circle, Fort Lupton
720-712-6044
Snaxland
1155 South Cherokee Street
720-769-2697
Sunnyside Gardens
2885 West 44th Avenue
720-549-6710
Recent Dispensary ClosingsCannajuana
1155 South Cherokee Street
Laughing Grass
1110 West Virginia Avenue
Peak Dispensary
260 Broadway
Recent Cannabis Lounge OpeningTetra Lounge
3039 Walnut Street
720-800-3011