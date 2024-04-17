 It's Been Years, and I Still Can't Find a Hash Pen I Trust in Colorado | Westword
"It's Been Years, and I Still Can't Find a Hash Pen I Trust."

Manufacturers and extractors are playing a constant game of catch-up.
April 17, 2024
Dear Stoner: It's been years, and I still can't find a hash pen I trust. No matter the brand, I still get leaks, half-fills, plugged cartridges and shitty product. When will they finally get this down, like nicotine?
Dirt Dabber

Dear Dirt Dabber: If you want a hash pen or vape cartridge that tastes like a nicotine vape and is almost as dependable, then you're going to have to accept a dip in hash quality. Cartridges filled with THC distillate and vape flavoring are much easier to manipulate than pure live extracts such as resin and rosin, which depend on quality and unharmed natural terpenes. That's not to say your beef isn't valid. Recreational cannabis sales have been going on for more than ten years in Colorado, and the number of cartridges I consistently enjoy is a big fat zero.
click to enlarge Man hits a cannabis vape pen
Unsplash/Elsa Olofsson
Sure, a handful of top-tier rosin labs have figured out how to fill vapes with 100-percent solventless hash, but as you pointed out, even the current cream of the crop can still leak, get clogged or arrive filled low or with below-average oil. The technology behind vaping and cannabis extraction, on top of how quickly customer preferences change, has put manufacturers in a constant game of catch-up. Maybe we'll be somewhere better in two or three years, but your guess is as good as mine.


Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
