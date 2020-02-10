The Lodge Dispensaries Issue Marijuana Mold Recall

Two more Denver dispensaries have issued recalls for recreational marijuana because of reported elevated levels of mold and yeast, according to the city's Department of Public Health and Environment.

Marijuana flower, trim and pre-rolled joints sold prior to February 7 at the Lodge dispensary locations at 82 South Federal Boulevard and 3944 High Street could be contaminated with elevated levels of mold and yeast, the recall states, with the DDPHE recommending that any product bearing the optional premise cultivation (OPC) code 403R-01007 and 403R-00207 be disposed of or returned immediately.

"DDPHE opened an investigation after identifying samples of marijuana plant material that had failed total yeast and mold testing from multiple retail store and cultivation location. Short and long-term health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to mold/yeast may exist depending on the specific product, duration, frequency, and level of exposure," the notice reads.

This is the fifth health alert citing mold and yeast issued to Colorado dispensaries over the last four months. Recalls issued by the DDPHE and state Marijuana Enforcement Division in November and December of 2019, as well as January and February of this year, have involved a total of seventeen stores, including the most recent recalls involving the Lodge.

In October, one of the state's largest wholesale marijuana providers, Bonsai Cultivation, issued a statewide recall order for elevated levels of mold and yeast (it's unknown how many dispensaries were affected, but Bonsai supplied nearly 150 different stores prior to the recall). That same month, Westword studied DDPHE investigation reports for tests conducted at 25 dispensaries over a two-day period in September 2019. At twenty of them, marijuana products tested over the state's limit for total mold and yeast — an 80 percent failure rate.

We've reached out to the Lodge for comment on the latest recall and will update the article when the company responds.