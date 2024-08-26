 Where Have All the Haze Cannabis Strains Gone? | Westword
Where, Oh, Where Have All the Haze Strains Gone?

"I used to love smoking Purple Haze, Lavender Haze, Silver Haze and many more. Now I'm lucky to come across a Haze vape pen."
August 26, 2024
Westword
Dear Stoner: Where have all the Hazes gone? I used to love smoking Purple Haze, Lavender Haze, Silver Haze and many more. Now I'm lucky to come across a Haze vape pen or occasional hybrid I've never heard of.
Strainaphobe

Dear Strainaphobe: Although Hazes are far from the only strains pushed near extinction by commercial production demands, they were probably hit the hardest. Less than ten years ago, you could walk into any Colorado dispensary and come across Amnesia Haze, Cannalope Haze, Ghost Train Haze, Lemon Haze and many others. But because Haze strains take longer to bloom than the standard eight weeks most commercial growers allow nowadays, you won't see many in the retail market.
click to enlarge Amnesia Haze marijuana buds
Amnesia Haze was found across Denver in 2018, but now it's a rarity in dispensaries.
Herbert Fuego
Any cheap wax or vape cartridge bearing "Haze" in the name is likely a sign of shady marketing and should be avoided, but there are some higher-end growers willing to take the time for Hazes. DabLogic and Verde Natural's Super Lemon Haze has been a standard bearer for about a decade now, and you can still find it at all Verde locations and other stores around Denver. Also, 710 Labs grows a Blueberry Haze that looks and smells like a juiced-up jar of 2012 weed, and you can still find the occasional dispensary with a Ghost Train Haze or Lemon OG Haze on the shelf.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
