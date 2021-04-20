Ask a Stoner: Why Are Hemp Clothes So Expensive?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: Why are hemp clothes so expensive? I saw shoes for $120. I thought it was cheap to grow.

Sheena

Dear Sheena: Nothing about cannabis products has led us to believe that these companies are interested in saving us money, including the textile and clothing sector. Despite the burdensome regulations surrounding hemp farming and hemp businesses, the plant doesn’t require much water. And not only is hemp cheap to grow, but it’s currently in a buyer’s market, with 48 percent of American hemp farmers reporting a surplus at the end of 2020.

Jacqueline Collins

Hemp clothing companies would probably tell you that processing hemp into textiles is expensive in America, and they’re right. America has banned hemp farming for nearly a century, and Canada and China are light years ahead of us (buy your hemp clothes directly from those countries if you want to save money). In fact, many hemp clothing companies in America are already getting their materials from Canada or China.

Now, if Patagonia’s hemp clothing is expensive, I’ll listen, because those pants live longer than me. Some brand coming out of nowhere on social media with $120 “hemp” shoes, though? Steer clear.



