Ask a Stoner: Why Are Cannabis Concentrates Made From Multiple Strains?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

I've noticed a lot of concentrates are from more than one strain. Why is that?Extractors like to mix plant material from multiple strains for a variety of reasons. Some of those reasons are for their benefit, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing — and it can produce very tasty concentrates when done correctly.First, proper cannabis extraction requires a lot of flower or trim, so hash makers aren’t in the position to rely on single strains for all of their batches. Mixing strains can produce a lot more product, and that’s a reasonable desire for businesses. Strain combinations can also provide new flavors and effects, though, and that’s where the fun begins.Breeding strains together takes time and lots of experimentation; making rosin out of those strains is a much faster (albeit not exact) way to combine strains’ terpenes and effects for your desired cannabis concentrate cocktail. Making sure your resin, rosin or hash comes from plants grown by a good cultivation is much more important to product consistency, because concentrate quality largely boils down to who’s in charge of the starting material.