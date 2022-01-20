Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Are Cannabis Concentrates Made From Multiple Strains?

January 20, 2022 6:00AM

Ask a Stoner: Why Are Cannabis Concentrates Made From Multiple Strains?
Westword
Dear Stoner: I've noticed a lot of concentrates are from more than one strain. Why is that?
Holbrook

Dear Holbrook: Extractors like to mix plant material from multiple strains for a variety of reasons. Some of those reasons are for their benefit, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing — and it can produce very tasty concentrates when done correctly.

First, proper cannabis extraction requires a lot of flower or trim, so hash makers aren’t in the position to rely on single strains for all of their batches. Mixing strains can produce a lot more product, and that’s a reasonable desire for businesses. Strain combinations can also provide new flavors and effects, though, and that’s where the fun begins.
click to enlarge JACQUELINE COLLINS
Jacqueline Collins
Breeding strains together takes time and lots of experimentation; making rosin out of those strains is a much faster (albeit not exact) way to combine strains’ terpenes and effects for your desired cannabis concentrate cocktail. Making sure your resin, rosin or hash comes from plants grown by a good cultivation is much more important to product consistency, because concentrate quality largely boils down to who’s in charge of the starting material.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation