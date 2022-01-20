Ask a Stoner: Why Are Cannabis Concentrates Made From Multiple Strains?

Dear Stoner: I've noticed a lot of concentrates are from more than one strain. Why is that?
Holbrook
Dear Holbrook: Extractors like to mix plant material from multiple strains for a variety of reasons. Some of those reasons are for their benefit, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing — and it can produce very tasty concentrates when done correctly.
First, proper cannabis extraction requires a lot of flower or trim, so hash makers aren’t in the position to rely on single strains for all of their batches. Mixing strains can produce a lot more product, and that’s a reasonable desire for businesses. Strain combinations can also provide new flavors and effects, though, and that’s where the fun begins.
terpenes and effects for your desired cannabis concentrate cocktail. Making sure your resin, rosin or hash comes from plants grown by a good cultivation is much more important to product consistency, because concentrate quality largely boils down to who’s in charge of the starting material.
