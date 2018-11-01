10 Mile Music Hall Opens in Frisco With a Leftover Salmon Concert

Colorado's latest large-scale venue, 10 Mile Music Hall, opened Tuesday night at 710 Main Street in Frisco with a Leftover Salmon concert.

Just an hour from Denver, the project was the brainchild of Todd Altschuler and Keegan Casey, who have operated the Barkley Ballroom in the mountain town for five years. Their goal was to create an upscale venue that would appeal to locals while also attracting tourists.

The design of 10 Mile incorporates a rustic industrial theme over two levels. The first floor includes a stage, bar and dance floor, and the second floor has a wraparound balcony providing additional concert viewing and a second bar. The venue boasts state-of-the-art lighting and sound and a rooftop deck that will be open in the summer from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, serving up Moe’s Bar B Que and offering a stunning view of the mountains.

EXPAND Leftover Salmon played opening night at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco on October 29, 2018. Jenise Jensen

“Due to the tourist environment and the beauty of the mountains, we’re able to capture bands to play in a more intimate venue," Casey says. “It’s an opportunity to bring bigger bands that may play in Denver to a mid-sized venue in the mountains”.

Opening night showcased that vision, with Colorado’s own Leftover Salmon playing to a sold-out crowd before a repeat performance the next day.

Leftover Salmon, originally formed in Boulder, has established itself for over 25 years as a leader in Americana music. The act incorporates a variety of influences — rock and roll, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz and blues — and has headlined shows and festivals from coast to coast, releasing nine albums.

The band's performance at 10 Mile was a perfect Halloween-week production: The musicians appeared on stage in costume and amped up the crowd with a high-energy performance.

In its first months of operation, 10 Mile Music Hall will offer an impressive inaugural lineup. After Leftover Salmon’s two-night run, the venue will host Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe's Game of Stones on Friday, November 3, and Disco Biscuits and the Infamous Stringdusters will both play before the end of the year.

“We have a number of bigger bands not announced yet, some of which will be doing three-night runs of concerts," notes Casey.

For the most up-to-date lineup and tickets, visit 10 Mile Music Hall's website or stop by Cool in Side, a Frisco gift gallery located a few doors down, at 620 Main Street, that's open daily between noon and 6 p.m.