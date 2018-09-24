 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
2Cellos will headline Denver's Pepsi Center in 2019.
2Cellos will headline Denver's Pepsi Center in 2019.
ICM Management

2Cellos Headlines Massive Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | September 24, 2018 | 9:17am
AA

The flamboyant Croatian duo 2Cellos has announced dates for its 2019 tour in support of its soon-to-drop album, Let There Be Cello, including a stop in Denver.

The genre-spanning Youtube sensation first gained acclaim back in 2011 with a cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," and has gone on to record songs like Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

The two cellists, Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, also mix in a handful of originals and classical music pieces, pushing the boundaries of what their instruments can do.

The tour hits the Pepsi Center on Thursday, February 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28, at Altitude Tickets

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >