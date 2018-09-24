2Cellos Headlines Massive Denver Concert

The flamboyant Croatian duo 2Cellos has announced dates for its 2019 tour in support of its soon-to-drop album, Let There Be Cello, including a stop in Denver.

The genre-spanning Youtube sensation first gained acclaim back in 2011 with a cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," and has gone on to record songs like Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

The two cellists, Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, also mix in a handful of originals and classical music pieces, pushing the boundaries of what their instruments can do.

The tour hits the Pepsi Center on Thursday, February 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28, at Altitude Tickets.