AEG and Live Nation Stop Tours...but Post Malone Is Still Scheduled for Tonight

Post Malone performed at the Pepsi Center on November 10, 2019. Will he be there March 12?

Just as festivals, sports leagues and other cultural organizations have cancelled or postponed events because of coronavirus, Live Nation and AEG have suspended all large tours until April, Rolling Stone just reported.

All Broadway performances have been also been shuttered until April 12.

No updates have been made to the Pepsi Center's calendar regarding tonight's Post Malone concert, and Live Nation's Denver spokesperson has not yet responded to requests for comment.

According to a tweet from the Pepsi Center, "Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled. We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor venue websites & social media channels regarding any updates to upcoming events."

But things change quickly.

"The decision to cancel the Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center tonight will be at the discretion of the Pepsi Center and the concert promoter," says a spokesperson for the City and County of Denver, even as that tweet was going out. "At this time, the City and County of Denver has not canceled all mass gatherings. This is, however, an evolving situation, and all decisions are subject to change as new information comes to light."

Saturday night's Blake Shelton: Friends and Heroes 2020 concert at the Pepsi Center has been postponed, according to the Pepsi Center website. Mayhem and Abbath's concert at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, March 13, has been canceled.

Denver has canceled its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, Denver Public Library and rec centers have canceled events, and smaller arts organizations are shutting down performances, too.

Rolling Stone reports that a coalition of promoters, including executives from Live Nation, AEG, Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor, Paradigm and United Talent Agency, are all working together to create a plan that will protect fans, artists and music industry staffers.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” the coalition explained in a statement. “At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

As for Post Malone, tickets still appear to be on sale at Altitude Tickets. Surprisingly, prices are high.