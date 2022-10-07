Alison Wonderland, Here Come the Mummies and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday is a night for EDM fans, with Alison Wonderland playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Infected Mushroom playing the Summit.
On Saturday, Here Come the Mummies will get you into the Halloween spirit at the Boulder Theater. If you want to stay in Denver, head over to the Skylark Lounge to catch local indie act Covenhoven.
Dance off the Sunday scaries to reggae by Hirie at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom.
Alison Wonderland
Friday, October 7, 5 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$99.95
Australian producer and DJ Alison Wonderland won the Billboard Dance Award for Breakout Artist in 2018, and her career has been on an upward trajectory ever since. With her seamless transitions and danceable EDM, she's become the top-billed female DJ at Coachella.
Infected Mushroom
Friday, October 7, 8:30 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Israeli trance duo Infected Mushroom has been elevating psychedelic music since the ’90s. Many don't know it, but the pair was the production team behind Lady Gaga's ARTPOP album. Catch the legends for yourselves at Summit.
Here Come the Mummies
Saturday, October 8, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$22-$27
Trust us: This show is worth the drive. The ten-piece funk-rock band with anonymous members dressed as mummies has been applauded for its riotous concerts since it started in 2000.
Covenhoven
Saturday, October 8, 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$15
Joel Van Horne, who performs as Covenhoven, is becoming one of the most recognizable indie acts in Denver. Last year he released his album IV, which includes collaborations with other Denver artists such as Ben Wysocki of the Fray, singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, Julie Davis from Bluebook and Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Hirie
Sunday, October 9, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$22-$49.50
Philippines-born Hirie makes catchy reggae that blends perfectly with the Colorado mindset. Ballyhoo! and Surfer Girl open up the evening. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the nonprofit Positive Legacy, which coordinates environmental service projects.
