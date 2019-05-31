 


Ana Bárbara has rescheduled her Denver stop.EXPAND
Ana Bárbara , Youtube

Ana Bárbara Cancels Tonight's Denver Concert, New Date Pending

Kyle Harris | May 31, 2019 | 9:10am
AA

Mexican pop star Ana Bárbara has postponed her Denver stop on the Mi Revancha Tour.

The show was originally slated for tonight, May 31, at the Paramount Theatre.

Bárbara plans to reschedule the show, and all tickets will be honored. While no date has been announced to the broader public, ticket buyers were sent a new date: February 14, 2020. Yes, Valentine's Day.

Fans took to Facebook to bemoan the news. Some grumbled that they had already bought hotel rooms in Denver; others speculated that she had not sold enough tickets. She has not commented on the cancellation.

For those who can't make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

