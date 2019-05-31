Ana Bárbara Cancels Tonight's Denver Concert, New Date Pending

Mexican pop star Ana Bárbara has postponed her Denver stop on the Mi Revancha Tour.

The show was originally slated for tonight, May 31, at the Paramount Theatre.

Bárbara plans to reschedule the show, and all tickets will be honored. While no date has been announced to the broader public, ticket buyers were sent a new date: February 14, 2020. Yes, Valentine's Day.

Fans took to Facebook to bemoan the news. Some grumbled that they had already bought hotel rooms in Denver; others speculated that she had not sold enough tickets. She has not commented on the cancellation.

For those who can't make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.