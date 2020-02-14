Arvada Center Announces First Wave of Summer Concerts

FACE Vocal Band headlines the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities’ Outdoor Amphitheatre in August.

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announced the first wave of acts for its summer concert series, which runs June 5 through September 12.

Most of the shows are at the venue's outdoor amphitheater, which can hold up to 1,500 people with its fixed seating and lawn area.

The lineup includes the political satire group the Capitol Steps; the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra; FACE Vocal Band; the Ultimate ’70s Tour, which includes Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League; the Australian Pink Floyd Show; and more.

Tickets for these concerts are now on sale through the Arvada Center website.

The Capitol Steps – The Lyin’ Kings

June 5, 7:30 p.m.

Third Law Dance/Theater

Indoors – Main Stage Theatre

June 6, 7:30 p.m.

Wonderbound

Indoors – Main Stage Theatre

June 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Brass

June 28, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

July 18, 7:30 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Indoors – Main Stage Theatre

August 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

August 11, 7:30 p.m.

FACE Vocal Band

August 15, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Ballet

August 29, 7:30 p.m.

Ultimate ’70s Tour: Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League

September 12, 7:30 pm