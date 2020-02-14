Arvada Center Announces First Wave of Summer Concerts

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announced the first wave of acts for its summer concert series, which runs June 5 through September 12.
Most of the shows are at the venue's outdoor amphitheater, which can hold up to 1,500 people with its fixed seating and lawn area.
The lineup includes the political satire group the Capitol Steps; the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra; FACE Vocal Band; the Ultimate ’70s Tour, which includes Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League; the Australian Pink Floyd Show; and more.
Tickets for these concerts are now on sale through the Arvada Center website.
The Capitol Steps – The Lyin’ Kings
June 5, 7:30 p.m.
Third Law Dance/Theater
Indoors – Main Stage Theatre
June 6, 7:30 p.m.
Wonderbound
Indoors – Main Stage Theatre
June 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.
Denver Brass
June 28, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
July 18, 7:30 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
Indoors – Main Stage Theatre
August 1, 7:30 p.m.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
August 11, 7:30 p.m.
FACE Vocal Band
August 15, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Ballet
August 29, 7:30 p.m.
Ultimate ’70s Tour: Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League
September 12, 7:30 pm
