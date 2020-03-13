 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Lola Black headlines the Summit tonight.
Lola Black headlines the Summit tonight.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 13, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

While there have been many concert cancellations this weekend due to COVID-19, a number of shows are apparently on this weekend. Colin Hay will play the Paramount Theatre, Lola Black will be at Summit, Robyn Hitchcock performs at Swallow Hill Music, and Beach Bunny plays two nights at Globe Hall. As of late March 12, these concerts were still scheduled, but double-check with the venues to make sure they're happening.

Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

Related Stories

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Jason Boland & the Stragglers
$15, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Lola Black
$8.10-$10.79, 6 p.m., Summit

phAb4 (phoffman & Anders Beck)
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lespecial
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Your Own Medicine (album release)
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Robyn Hitchcock
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Davey Knowles
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Snakes
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Beach Bunny (also March 14)
$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Adventure Club
$335-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Colin Hay
$45-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Lawrence
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Potato Pirates
$13.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eminence Ensemble
$13-$25, 8:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ned Garthe Explosion
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Transviolet + ARMORS
$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
$25-$55, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater

Corb Lund
$15, 8:30 p.m., Stampede

Bolonium
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Michigan Rattlers
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fareed Haque/Tony Monaco/Paul Wertico
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >