The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While there have been many concert cancellations this weekend due to COVID-19, a number of shows are apparently on this weekend. Colin Hay will play the Paramount Theatre, Lola Black will be at Summit, Robyn Hitchcock performs at Swallow Hill Music, and Beach Bunny plays two nights at Globe Hall. As of late March 12, these concerts were still scheduled, but double-check with the venues to make sure they're happening.
Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Jason Boland & the Stragglers
$15, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Lola Black
$8.10-$10.79, 6 p.m., Summit
phAb4 (phoffman & Anders Beck)
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lespecial
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Your Own Medicine (album release)
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Robyn Hitchcock
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Davey Knowles
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Snakes
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Beach Bunny (also March 14)
$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Adventure Club
$335-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Colin Hay
$45-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Lawrence
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Potato Pirates
$13.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Eminence Ensemble
$13-$25, 8:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ned Garthe Explosion
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Transviolet + ARMORS
$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
$25-$55, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater
Corb Lund
$15, 8:30 p.m., Stampede
Bolonium
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Michigan Rattlers
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fareed Haque/Tony Monaco/Paul Wertico
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
