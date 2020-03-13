The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While there have been many concert cancellations this weekend due to COVID-19, a number of shows are apparently on this weekend. Colin Hay will play the Paramount Theatre, Lola Black will be at Summit, Robyn Hitchcock performs at Swallow Hill Music, and Beach Bunny plays two nights at Globe Hall. As of late March 12, these concerts were still scheduled, but double-check with the venues to make sure they're happening.

Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, MARCH 13



Jason Boland & the Stragglers

$15, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Lola Black

$8.10-$10.79, 6 p.m., Summit

phAb4 (phoffman & Anders Beck)

$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lespecial

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Your Own Medicine (album release)

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Robyn Hitchcock

$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Davey Knowles

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Snakes

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Beach Bunny (also March 14)

$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MARCH 14



Adventure Club

$335-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Colin Hay

$45-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Lawrence

$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Potato Pirates

$13.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eminence Ensemble

$13-$25, 8:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ned Garthe Explosion

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Transviolet + ARMORS

$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

$25-$55, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater

Corb Lund

$15, 8:30 p.m., Stampede

Bolonium

$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Michigan Rattlers

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fareed Haque/Tony Monaco/Paul Wertico

$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

