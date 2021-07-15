Béla Fleck, 100 Gecs and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
Béla Fleck teams up with Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, December 4 to perform music from Fleck's new album, My Bluegrass Heart. Tickets, $55 to $85, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16.
Hyperpop duo 100 Gecs brings its 10,000 Gecs Tour to the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 16. Tickets, $25 to $30, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16.
Producer Seven Lions, who headlines Red Rocks on July 28, returns to the area to play 1STBANK Center on Saturday, November 27, with Kill the Noise B2B Jason Ross, Blanke and Gem & Tauri opening. Tickets, $39.95 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
We Are William (album release): With Ancient Colossal, Liontortoise, Mastema and the Leshen, Fri., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Butcher Babies: Mon., Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
City of Sound: With Neon the Bishop, Stray Suns, Thu., Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Devin the Dude: Thu., Nov. 4, 7 p.m.
Dog Party: Thu., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m.,
Through the Roots: Fri., Sept. 17, 7 p.m.
The Toasters: Fri., Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
Trinidad James: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
A-Mac & the Height and Project 432: With Lola Rising, Massif, Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20.
Enter Shikari: With Wargasm, Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $20.
John Craigie: Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $23.
The Joy Formidable: Sat., Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m., $25.
Pi'erre Bourne: Sun., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $22.
W.I.T.C.H: With Night Beats, Mauskovic Dance Band, Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $23.
Eels: Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $37.50-$39.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Hopsin: With Cal Scruby, Fri., Aug. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $29.95.
Pixie & the Partygrass Boys: With Rick Van Patten, Fri., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $15.
Stop Light Observations: Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Olafur Arnalds: Sat., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $32-$50.
Caravan Palace: Tue., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $32.50-$60.
Moneybagg Yo: Thu., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.
Seven Lions: With Kill the Noise B2B Jason Ross, Blanke, Gem & Tauri, Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Acoustic Ambush: Fri., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Intolerables: With Lauren Joy and DJ Sully, Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
The Sponges and Muzzy Bear: Sat., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Vanic: Thu., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Augustana (solo): Wed., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Deep Sea Diver: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $14.
Green Druid: With Ghosts of Glaciers and Tricoma, Sat., July 31, 8 p.m., $13.
Lillie Mae: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
Night Routine: With Jane & Matthews, Black Moon Howl, Primo Gringo and the Jinjas, Sun., Aug. 29, 4 p.m., $12.
Badflower: With Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society, Thu., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Pink Sweat$: With Kirby, Bren Joy, Mon., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Tate McRae: Thu., April 14, 8 p.m., $26.
This Might Get Weird: Fri., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$100.
The Velveteers: Fri., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Black Marble: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Doll Skin: With Gymshorts, Rebel Girl Burlesque, Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$80.
Arrested Youth: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Dan Hochman: With Taylor Tuke, Ryan Wagner, Adam Burkett and Jules Shroeder, Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $12.
Ivory Circle: Sat., Aug. 7, 3 p.m., $10.
Kainalu: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $13.50.
Riz La Vie: Fri., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $16.
Roger Clyne: Fri., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., $30.
Slow Magic: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m.
Dirtybird BBQ: Sun., Sept. 12, 1 p.m., $25-$50.
LOST LAKE
Dear Boy: Wed., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $15.
Deeper Graves: Mon., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $10.
Isadora Eden: With Warper, Fire Motel, Sun., Sept. 26, 3 p.m., $13.
The Orphan the Poet: With Friday Pilots Club and Rightfield, Mon., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $13.
PHIE: With Grace DeVine, Sun., Sept. 12, 3 p.m., $12.
Pony Bradshaw: Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
ZEMBU: With Nina De Freitas, Mlady, Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Fri., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $20.
Twiddle: With Dopapod, Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $33.50-$55.
Stephen Marley: Thu., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$75.95.
Wynonna Judd: With the Big Noise, Fri., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $39.95-$75.95.
100 Gecs: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The English Beat and the Fixx: Thu., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $30.75-$75.
The Movement: With DENM, Vana Liya, Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.95.
Walk the Moon: Sat., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $35.75-$75.
Attila: With Jynx, Dead Crown and Rozu, Mon., Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m., $17-$150.
Exhumed: With Creeping Death and Bewitcher, Mon., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $18-$125.
Eric Johnson: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m., $45.
My Bluegrass Heart: Ft. Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton, Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $55-$85.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Fri., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65.
Denver Barn Party: Chase Rice: With Blackjack Billy, Belly Hudson, Sat., Sept. 11, 4 p.m., $45.
Deafheaven: Fri., March 18, 8 p.m., $25.
Jeremy Zucker: Mon., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Tinashe: Sat., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $30.
Yung Bleu: With Ann Marie, Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $25.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
