Béla Fleck, 100 Gecs and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Béla Fleck teams up with Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, December 4 to perform music from Fleck's new album, My Bluegrass Heart. Tickets, $55 to $85, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

Hyperpop duo 100 Gecs brings its 10,000 Gecs Tour to the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 16. Tickets, $25 to $30, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

Producer Seven Lions, who headlines Red Rocks on July 28, returns to the area to play 1STBANK Center on Saturday, November 27, with Kill the Noise B2B Jason Ross, Blanke and Gem & Tauri opening. Tickets, $39.95 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

We Are William (album release): With Ancient Colossal, Liontortoise, Mastema and the Leshen, Fri., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

BLACK SHEEP

Butcher Babies: Mon., Sept. 6, 6 p.m.

City of Sound: With Neon the Bishop, Stray Suns, Thu., Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Devin the Dude: Thu., Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Dog Party: Thu., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m.,

Through the Roots: Fri., Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

The Toasters: Fri., Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Trinidad James: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

A-Mac & the Height and Project 432: With Lola Rising, Massif, Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20.

Enter Shikari: With Wargasm, Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $20.

John Craigie: Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $23.

The Joy Formidable: Sat., Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m., $25.

Pi'erre Bourne: Sun., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $22.

W.I.T.C.H: With Night Beats, Mauskovic Dance Band, Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $23.

BOULDER THEATER

Eels: Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $37.50-$39.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Hopsin: With Cal Scruby, Fri., Aug. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $29.95.

Pixie & the Partygrass Boys: With Rick Van Patten, Fri., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $15.

Stop Light Observations: Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Olafur Arnalds: Sat., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $32-$50.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Caravan Palace: Tue., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $32.50-$60.

Moneybagg Yo: Thu., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.

1STBANK CENTER

Seven Lions: With Kill the Noise B2B Jason Ross, Blanke, Gem & Tauri, Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $39.95-$45.

FOX THEATRE

Acoustic Ambush: Fri., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Intolerables: With Lauren Joy and DJ Sully, Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

The Sponges and Muzzy Bear: Sat., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Vanic: Thu., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Augustana (solo): Wed., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

Deep Sea Diver: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $14.

Green Druid: With Ghosts of Glaciers and Tricoma, Sat., July 31, 8 p.m., $13.

Lillie Mae: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Night Routine: With Jane & Matthews, Black Moon Howl, Primo Gringo and the Jinjas, Sun., Aug. 29, 4 p.m., $12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Badflower: With Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society, Thu., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Pink Sweat$: With Kirby, Bren Joy, Mon., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Tate McRae: Thu., April 14, 8 p.m., $26.

This Might Get Weird: Fri., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$100.

The Velveteers: Fri., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

HQ

Black Marble: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$150.

Doll Skin: With Gymshorts, Rebel Girl Burlesque, Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$80.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Arrested Youth: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $15.

Dan Hochman: With Taylor Tuke, Ryan Wagner, Adam Burkett and Jules Shroeder, Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $12.

Ivory Circle: Sat., Aug. 7, 3 p.m., $10.

Kainalu: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $13.50.

Riz La Vie: Fri., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $16.

Roger Clyne: Fri., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., $30.

Slow Magic: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Dirtybird BBQ: Sun., Sept. 12, 1 p.m., $25-$50.

LOST LAKE



Dear Boy: Wed., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $15.

Deeper Graves: Mon., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $10.

Isadora Eden: With Warper, Fire Motel, Sun., Sept. 26, 3 p.m., $13.

The Orphan the Poet: With Friday Pilots Club and Rightfield, Mon., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $13.

PHIE: With Grace DeVine, Sun., Sept. 12, 3 p.m., $12.

Pony Bradshaw: Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

ZEMBU: With Nina De Freitas, Mlady, Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER



Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Fri., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Twiddle: With Dopapod, Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $33.50-$55.

NUMBER THIRTY-EIGHT

Stephen Marley: Thu., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$75.95.

Wynonna Judd: With the Big Noise, Fri., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $39.95-$75.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

100 Gecs: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

The English Beat and the Fixx: Thu., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $30.75-$75.

The Movement: With DENM, Vana Liya, Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.95.

Walk the Moon: Sat., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $35.75-$75.

ORIENTAL THEATRE

Attila: With Jynx, Dead Crown and Rozu, Mon., Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m., $17-$150.

Exhumed: With Creeping Death and Bewitcher, Mon., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $18-$125.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Eric Johnson: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m., $45.

My Bluegrass Heart: Ft. Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton, Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $55-$85.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Fri., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65.

SCULPTURE PARK

Denver Barn Party: Chase Rice: With Blackjack Billy, Belly Hudson, Sat., Sept. 11, 4 p.m., $45.

SUMMIT

Deafheaven: Fri., March 18, 8 p.m., $25.

Jeremy Zucker: Mon., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $22.50.

Tinashe: Sat., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $30.

Yung Bleu: With Ann Marie, Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $25.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.