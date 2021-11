Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for three nights this weekend while also doing a late-night set at the Gothic Theatre tonight, November 12. Also on tap this weekend are the Infamous Stringdusters at Mission Ballroom, Julien Baker at the Gothic Theatre and Mike Watt & the Missingmen at the Lion's Lair.Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:Last year, Houston rock band Blue October released its tenth studio album,as well as the documentaryBelgian bass duo Ganja White Night headlines Red Rocks for three nights with various EDM acts opening each night while also doing a late-night set at the Gothic Theatre on Friday that starts at 11:45 p.m. (tickets are $39.99-$45) The Infamous Stringdusters stop in Denver ahead of their forthcoming album,, which the Nashville jamgrassers released on February 18 on Americana Vibes via Regime Music Group. Boulder Americana/bluegrass band the Sweet Lillies opens.Denver glam rock band Love Stallion , which channels the glory days of Hollywood's Sunset Strip in the ’80s, celebrates the release of its new album,. Poison'D (Poison tribute) and Fire and Ice (Pat Benatar tribute) open.Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker stops in Denver in support of her latest effort,, which dropped in February on Matador. Chicago indie-rock trio Dehd opens.San Pedro, California, bassist Mike Watt , who co-founded the Minutemen and Firehose, returns to the Lion's Lair for two nights with his trio the Missingmen.While Nitzer Ebb , which formed in 1982 and reunited in 2006 after a long hiatus, hasn't released a studio album in a decade, the British industrial dance band still has a large catalogue of material to drawn from live. On the band's current tour, it's working in songs from 1989's, 1987's, 2010'sand others.Baltimore funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong , a frequent visitor to Colorado over the past decade, released its fifth studio album,, last year. Denver funk band Magic Beans opens.