Silver and Smoke, Casey Donahew and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Local act Silver and Smoke is bringing its Western rock to the Bluebird on Friday, January 6, and Texas country legend Casey Donahew will turn heads at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 7.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Open Jam
Tuesday, January 3, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
Free
Your Mom's House, which was awarded a Best of Denver for its light-up dance floor in 2022, hosts an open mic night every Tuesday. Expect to hear anything from jam bands to rock to hip-hop.
Magical Mike's Fundraiser Show
Wednesday, January 4, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$20-$100
Multi-talented Denver artist Mike Bromberger recently suffered a life-threatening scooter crash, and the loving community around him has rallied in support to raise money for his medical expenses. Come donate your share and enjoy a smorgasbord of dance, live music and drag performances, all in the spirit of helping a friend in need.
Whoa Sequoia
Thursday, January 5, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$14
Whoa Sequoia is the brainchild of filmmaker and self-taught musician Brandon Meyer, who recently moved to Denver from the West Coast and is excited to show off his chill-rock project that showcases a rotating cast of live musicians from around Denver. Local acts Green Chi and J. Carmone help open the night.
Leon & the Revival
Friday, January 6, 9 p.m.
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
$10
By blending revived R&B with gospel tunes of the ’60s and ’70s, these cats have perfected the purr of soul music. The Denver group is fused from the roots of other local bands — Reverend Leon’s Revival and The Royal — and rounded out with more talented musicians from the Mile High City.
Silver and Smoke
Friday, January 6, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20
Having sold out a headlining spot at the Bluebird Theater two years ago, these up-and-coming Denver dudes are ready to rock the house even harder at the venue again this week. Get ready to fill your ears and soul with a classic combo of rock, funk, blues, country and punk.
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
Saturday, January 7, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$34.50-$59.50
If you never got to experience Beatlemania in its heyday, or just want to relive those crazy days with the mop-top crew, this is the closest you can get to basking in the Beatles' glory. From the accents all the way to the costumes, these Liverpool-looking lads are an excellent embodiment of the Fab Four.
Casey Donahew
Saturday, January 7, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$32.50-$75
Texas country music is alive and well with the Casey Donahew band, and after fifteen years, this Lone Star songsmith has got a lot to say. Songs about whiskey, double-wide trailers, big trucks and heartache. What's more Texas country than that?
The Road to Memphis: International Blues Challenge Fundraiser
Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m.
Nissi's, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette
$8-$15
There's no better way to stifle the Sunday scaries than to just lean in and wail it out loud with some of your favorite Colorado blues acts. The Mile High Blues Society has curated a stellar lineup with BJ Estairs, 50 Shades of Blue, Eddy's Blues Zephyr and Threeshots all performing the much-needed musical medicine to help cure what ails you.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.