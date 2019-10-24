The Best Halloween Concerts in Denver

While there are some big acts playing on Halloween night, like Ween, Wu-Tang Clan and Itchy-O, there are also concerts and parties leading up to Halloween, like this weekend's Hard Halloween Red Rocks with Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly and Tom Morello, and there are even more concerts the weekend after.

Here's our rundown of the best Denver music this Halloween season:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Carnival at The Mercury Cafe: 2nd Annual FM4FP Halloween Event

8 p.m.

Mercury Café

$15

FreeMusicForFreePeople's event includes performances by Shamanic Dolls, Marionettist (members of Chimney Choir), Dr3am Ca$t (members of Ramakhandra), Labors of Lunacy (aka Trick the Tramp), and Siara Gray. Ukulele Loki (Aaron Loki Johnson) will host.

Fifth Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

5:30 p.m & 9 p.m.

Nocturne

$19-$65.

A night of elegant but ghoulish Halloween revelry, inspired by an excerpt from the original draft of The Great Gatsby. There will be two seatings and music from La Pompe.

MOXY Halloween Party

9 p.m.

MOXY Denver Cherry Creek

Free

Guests will enjoy drink specials from the Moxy Bar, a caramel apple bar, a costume contest, shuffleboard and foosball, and entertainment by DJ2AR.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Coloween 2019: Stanley Marketplace Takeover & Denver Halloween Party

9 p.m.

Stanley Marketplace

$59-$69

Includes twisty turny corridors, themed bars and retail establishments, some of Denver's best food, entertainment galore, and two massive dance parties in the hanger and marketplace.

Hard Halloween Red Rocks

5 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

$45-$100

Enjoy the musical stylings of Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, ARMNHMR, Ducky and Mom N Dad.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Ween

8 p.m. (also October 31 and November 1)

Mission Ballroom

$49.95-$99.95

Ween takes over the Mission Ballroom for three nights.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Blues Brothers Halloween

9 p.m.

hi-dive

$10

Hi-Dive House Blues Band transforms into the Blues Brothers plus Carbon and Carbon's pals paying tribute to the Cramps, Alex "Al" Eschen and friends play the Stooges, and DJ Sara Splatter spins tunes.

Galactic Glow Silent Disco, Ghouls Night

9 p.m.

ViewHouse Ballpark

Women drink free 9 p.m. to midnight. Also put on your best for a costume contest: first place winner will receive a $1,500 cash gift card, second place winner will get a $700 cash gift card.

Grizzly Rose Halloween Bash

6 p.m.,

Grizzly Rose

$15

With music by Nathan Dean and the Damn Band. Partake in a costume contest with $1,000 first place, $500 second place and $200 third place prizes. Ladies drink free draft beer and well drinks from 8 p.m. to midnight at this eighteen and up shindig.

In The Whale's Monster Mosh

7:30 p.m.

Marquis Theater

$12

In The Whale headlines this Halloween bash with the Trujillo Company and Hellgrammites.

Itchy-O Hallowmass 2019

8 p.m. (also November 1)

Summit

$25-$30/two-day pass, $40

The 57-member music collective celebrates its fifth year of participatory performance and ceremony. Magic Sword opens on Halloween and and PPL MVR opens on November 1.

House of Mirrors Spooky Ball

9 p.m.

Neon Baby

$10-$25

Dance away the night at this costume ball, with music from Chris Cauldron and Gavlak.

James Brown Dance Party

9 p.m,

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

$25-$30

Get down to tunes from Eric Benny Bloom, Adam Smirnoff, and Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Adam Chase (The Chase Brothers), Jennifer Hartswick (TAB), Shareif Hobley (John Legend), Elizabeth Lea (Tedeschi Trucks Band) and more.

Halloween with the Legendary Pink Dots

9 p.m.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

$15-$33

Party with the Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service, the Drood, DJ Mudwulf and Dizy Pixl.

Ween

8 p.m. (also October 30 and November 1)

Mission Ballroom

$49.95-$99.95

Ween takes over the Mission Ballroom for three nights.

Wu-Tang Clan

6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

$59.95-$129.95

Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique and Dillon Cooper open for the Wu-Tang Clan.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

DeVotchKa's Halloween Masquerade Black Tie Ball

8:30 p.m. (also November 2)

Stanley Hotel

$39.50

DeVotchKa hosts a black-tie masquerade ball in homage to Stephen King’s The Shining, the setting of which was inspired by the Stanley Hotel.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

¡Dia De Muertos Celebration!

9 p.m.

hi-dive

$10 to $15

Altas, Plume Varia and Los Mocochetes rock in honor of the dead.

Funk’n Soul Halloween

9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge

$15

Get funky with Moonglade and the Pamlico Sound.

Motion Trap's "Disco of the Dead": Presented by UMS

9 p.m.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

$13-$27

Enjoy this last chance to dance with No Touch, Willbeaux and Funk Hunk.

