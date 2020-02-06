Ween, Big Gigantic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Big Gigantic returns to Red Rocks for the ninth installment of Rowdytown on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26. Friday's show includes Gigantic NGHTMRE, Goldfish and Covex, while Big Gigantic 3D, Peekaboo, Slenderbodies and Dreamers Delight take over on Saturday. Tickets are $50 to $150.
Ween plays the Dillon Amphitheater on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. Tickets, $55, go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m.
Greensky Bluegrass headlines Red Rocks for three nights with Lukas Promise & the Real opening on Friday, September 18, Circles Around the Sun opening on Saturday, September 19, and Railroad Earth opening on Sunday, September 20. Tickets are $46.75 to $80, and three-day passes are $120; they go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Vanessa Carlton: Thu., June 18, 8 p.m.
Juanes: Mon., Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
94.3 KILO's Spring Broke Bash: Feat. Radkey, Fri., March 27, 7 p.m.,
Chain of Torment: Thu., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Dreamers: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
RDGLDGRN and Little Stranger: Sun., April 19, 7 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Ali Gatie: Wed., April 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Allan Rayman: Thu., April 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Archers of Loaf: Sun., May 3, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Black Marble: Tue., April 14, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Greer: With the Honeysticks, Tue., June 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Hinds: Tue., May 26, 8 p.m., $23.50-$25.50.
Overcoats: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Punx Unite Festival 2020: With Endless Struggle, The Havoc, The Bad Engrish, WYLDLIFE, Hard Evidence and more, Sat., July 4, 5 p.m.; Sun., July 5, 5 p.m., $35.
Town Mountain: With the Lonesome Days, Tue., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Yung Pinch: Sat., May 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
The Hu: Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $26.50-$29.50.
Voodoo Dead: Ft. Steve Kimock, Jeff Chimenti, George Porter Jr., John Morgan Kimock and more, Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Evanoff: With The Party People, Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
GrooveSafe AllStars: Ft. members of Lotus, Dopapod, Magic Beans and more, Wed., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.
The Nth Power & Brother Maker: Ft. Members of Turkuaz. With Dijon Mustang, Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Guns N' Roses: Wed., July 29, 6 p.m., $49-$250.
Phish: Fri., Sept. 4-Sun., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $75-$90.
Ween: Fri., June 26, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 27, 7 p.m., $55.
Incubus: With 311, Badflower, Sat., July 25, 6:50 p.m., $36.75-$126.
Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer: With guest Aoife O’Donovan, Sat., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$249.95.
5 Seconds of Summer: With the Band Camino, Wed., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $55-$99.50.
Asking Alexandria and Falling in Reverse: With Wage War, Tue., May 5, 5:30 p.m., $10.79-$64.75.
Blue October: Sat., June 20, 7 p.m., $35-$60.
Kaytranada: Thu., May 21, 8 p.m., $39.75.
Town Mountain: Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50.
Yheti: With Frequent, Honeybee, Thought Process, Thu., April 2, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Yung Pinch: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.
Brandy Clark: Tue., April 14, 8 p.m., $28.75-$33.75.
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons: Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $16-$20.
Kayla Ruby: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Leftover Crack and the Casualties: With Grade 2, the Last Gang, Tue., April 7, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.50.
lovelytheband: With Tessa Violet, Valley, Tue., June 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$85.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Axel Thesleff: Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Bad Decisions: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dayglow Spring Tour 2020: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Dry Ice: Sun., March 8, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Franc Moody: Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Leon and the Revival: Wed., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
LOST LAKE
Cal Scruby: Sun., March 1, 8 p.m., $13-$35.
Modern Leisure: Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
One Flew West: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Orca Welles: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Vagabon: Fri., May 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Valley Maker: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
YOB: Thu., March 26, 7:30 p.m., $22.
Your Own Medicine (album release): Fri., March 13, 7 p.m., $10.
Big Thief: Thu., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $31-$36/VIP $76.
Boombox Cartel: Fri., June 5, 9 p.m.; Sat., June 6, 9 p.m., $29.50/VIP $85.
The Hu: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $26.50-$30.
Still Woozy: Thu., June 4, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5: Ft. Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio, Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $25-$50.
“1964” The Tribute: Thu., Aug. 20, 8 p.m.
Above & Beyond with the Colorado Symphony: Wed., July 1, 7:30 p.m., $55-$150.
Goo Goo Dolls: With Lifehouse, Forest Blakk, Wed., July 29, 7 p.m., $45-$85.
Greensky Bluegrass: With Lukas Promise & The Real (9/18), Circles Around the Sun (9/19), Railroad Earth (9/20), Fri., Sept. 18, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m., $46.75-$80/3-day pass $120.
Kaleo: With Matt Maeson, Belle Mt., Tue., July 21, 7:30 p.m., $48.50-$70.
Kevin Gates: With Jay Rock, Mozzy, Tue., May 19, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Rowdytown IX: Ft. Gigantic NGHTMRE, Goldfish, Covex (9/25), Big Gigantic 3D, Peekaboo, Slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight (9/25), Fri., Sept. 25, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $50-$150.
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill: Thu., April 16, 6 p.m., $76.50-$135.
Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band: Sat., May 2, 7 p.m., $25-$45.
Outlaw Country Revisited: Fri., April 3, 7 p.m., $20.
Joshua Lee Fenner and Double Sun: Sat., April 18, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
One Epic Night: Fundraiser for Swallow Hill's Outreach Programs, ft. Strange Americans, Emma Mayes & the Hip, Half Pint & the Growlers, and Ernie Martinez & Patty Jackson, Sat., April 25, 6 p.m., $80-$100.
