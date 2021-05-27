Billie Eilish, St. Vincent and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Billie Eilish, who's slated to drop Happier Than Ever in July, brings her tour in support of the album to Ball Arena on Saturday, March 19. Tickets, $50.50 to $150.50, go on sale at noon on Friday, May 28.
St. Vincent, who just released Daddy's Home, stops at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, September 19. Tickets, $44.50 to $89.50, go on sale on Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m.
Legendary jazz pianist Herbie Hancock headlines the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Friday, September 17. Tickets, $55 to $109.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Head for the Hills: Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Rachael & Vilray: Fri., July 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.
Stormy Chromer: With Pipin' Hot and Lucid Blues, Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $100-$200.
TX2 and Taro: Thu., July 22, 8 p.m., $100-$200.
BALL ARENA
Billie Eilish: Sat., March 19, 7:30 p.m., $50.50-$150.50.
Florida Georgia Line: With Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Redferrin, Tue., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Adema: Wed., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
In the Whale and Salt of Sanguine: Sun., July 11, 7 p.m.
Donavon Frankenreiter: Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Doom Flamingo: Thu., June 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Proxima Parada: Sun., June 27, 8 p.m., $15.
Ramakhandra & Adam Deitch: Sat., July 31, 9 p.m.
Sicard Hollow: Thu., July 8, 8 p.m., $12.
Brothers Osborne: With the Cadillac Three, Thu., July 8, 7 p.m., $35.
Herbie Hancock: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $55-$109.95.
Lady A: With Carly Pearce, niko moon, Tenille Arts, Thu., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $36-$100.95.
New Found Glory and Simple Plan: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $32-$59.75.
Mipso: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Drawn Out: With Shad Buxman, CrystalEyez, Trevor Michael, Sun., July 25, 4 p.m., $24-$72.
Mdou Moctar: Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Carolina Story: Sat., July 3, 3 p.m., $13.75-$110.
Des Rocs: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Mr. Tape: Fri., June 18, 10 p.m., $15-$18.
Stephen Day and Carly Bannister: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $13.75-$15.
Torres: With Ariana and the Rose, Tue., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Fastball: Sat., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
High Ground Music & Arts Experience: Sat., Oct. 2, noon, $70-$200.
Metalachi: Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Robert Randolph: With Early James, Sun., June 27, 6 p.m., $0-$35.
Sammy Rae & the Friends: Sun., Aug. 29, 5 p.m., $0-$35.
Shine Music Festival: Ft. the Score, Sun., Aug. 8, 1 p.m., $0-$35.
STS9: Sun., July 25, 4 p.m., $50.
Yam Haus: Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Cities in the Sky: Sun., June 6, 3 p.m., $4-$30.
Julian St. Nightmare and Galleries: Thu., June 17, 8 p.m., $15-$60.
SOURCE: Thu., July 1, 9 p.m., $5-$80.
The Smokestack Relics and 15th an' Platte: Sat., May 29, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
They Pretend and Goodsmiles: Sun., July 18, 5 p.m., $4-$80.
Paul Cauthen: Sat., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
The Jungle Giants: Sun., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Smallpools: Fri., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $20.
Bear Grillz: Sat., July 31, 9 p.m., $19.99-$65.
The Dead South: With the Ghost of Paul Revere, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Fri., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $29.95-$49.95.
Dirt Monkey: With G-Rex, G-Space, Ravenscoon, Kumarion and Shank Aaron, Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$49.50.
Goose: Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m.; Mon., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $42.50.
San Holo: Thu., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$70.
St. Vincent: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $44-$89.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Aretha: A Tribute With Colorado Symphony: Thu., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $55-$70.
Colorado Symphony: Beethoven's Fifth, Tue., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.
Dark Star Orchestra: Mon., July 5, 7 p.m., $45-$55.
Flying Lotus: Thu., June 17, 7 p.m., $45-$65.
Guster and Colorado Symphony: With the Lone Below, Sun., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$65.
Leon Bridges: With the Marias, Abraham Alexander, Wed., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $69.50-$99.50.
Modest Mouse: With Future Islands, Tue., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $65-$89.95.
Quinn XCII: With Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker, ayokay, Tue., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $44.75-$64.75.
Seven Lions: With MitiS, Andrew Bayer, Gem & Tauri, Wed., July 28, 6:30 p.m., $39.95-$75.
Subtronics: Tue., June 22, 7 p.m., $29.95-$69.
Chris Standring: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Skerryvore: Tue., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Yesterday (Beatles tribute): Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
August Burns Red: Sun., Oct. 17, 6 p.m., $27.50.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.