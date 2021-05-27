 
4
| Concerts |

Billie Eilish, St. Vincent and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | May 27, 2021 | 7:59am
Billie Eilish headlines Ball Arena in March.EXPAND
Billie Eilish headlines Ball Arena in March.
Brandon Johnson
Billie Eilish, who's slated to drop Happier Than Ever in July, brings her tour in support of the album to Ball Arena on Saturday, March 19. Tickets, $50.50 to $150.50, go on sale at noon on Friday, May 28.

St. Vincent, who just released Daddy's Home, stops at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, September 19. Tickets, $44.50 to $89.50, go on sale on Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

Legendary jazz pianist Herbie Hancock headlines the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Friday, September 17. Tickets, $55 to $109.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Head for the Hills: Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Rachael & Vilray: Fri., July 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.
Stormy Chromer: With Pipin' Hot and Lucid Blues, Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $100-$200.
TX2 and Taro: Thu., July 22, 8 p.m., $100-$200.

BALL ARENA

Billie Eilish: Sat., March 19, 7:30 p.m., $50.50-$150.50.
Florida Georgia Line: With Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Redferrin, Tue., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Adema: Wed., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
In the Whale and Salt of Sanguine: Sun., July 11, 7 p.m.

BOULDER THEATER

Donavon Frankenreiter: Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Doom Flamingo: Thu., June 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Proxima Parada: Sun., June 27, 8 p.m., $15.
Ramakhandra & Adam Deitch: Sat., July 31, 9 p.m.
Sicard Hollow: Thu., July 8, 8 p.m., $12.

DILLON AMPHITHEATER

Brothers Osborne: With the Cadillac Three, Thu., July 8, 7 p.m., $35.

ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

Herbie Hancock: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $55-$109.95.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Lady A: With Carly Pearce, niko moon, Tenille Arts, Thu., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $36-$100.95.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

New Found Glory and Simple Plan: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $32-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE

Mipso: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

The Drawn Out: With Shad Buxman, CrystalEyez, Trevor Michael, Sun., July 25, 4 p.m., $24-$72.
Mdou Moctar: Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Carolina Story: Sat., July 3, 3 p.m., $13.75-$110.
Des Rocs: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Mr. Tape: Fri., June 18, 10 p.m., $15-$18.
Stephen Day and Carly Bannister: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $13.75-$15.
Torres: With Ariana and the Rose, Tue., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Fastball: Sat., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
High Ground Music & Arts Experience: Sat., Oct. 2, noon, $70-$200.
Metalachi: Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Robert Randolph: With Early James, Sun., June 27, 6 p.m., $0-$35.
Sammy Rae & the Friends: Sun., Aug. 29, 5 p.m., $0-$35.
Shine Music Festival: Ft. the Score, Sun., Aug. 8, 1 p.m., $0-$35.
STS9: Sun., July 25, 4 p.m., $50.
Yam Haus: Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $0-$35.

LOST LAKE

Cities in the Sky: Sun., June 6, 3 p.m., $4-$30.
Julian St. Nightmare and Galleries: Thu., June 17, 8 p.m., $15-$60.
SOURCE: Thu., July 1, 9 p.m., $5-$80.
The Smokestack Relics and 15th an' Platte: Sat., May 29, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
They Pretend and Goodsmiles: Sun., July 18, 5 p.m., $4-$80.

OGDEN THEATRE

Paul Cauthen: Sat., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Jungle Giants: Sun., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Smallpools: Fri., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Bear Grillz: Sat., July 31, 9 p.m., $19.99-$65.
The Dead South: With the Ghost of Paul Revere, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Fri., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $29.95-$49.95.
Dirt Monkey: With G-Rex, G-Space, Ravenscoon, Kumarion and Shank Aaron, Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$49.50.
Goose: Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m.; Mon., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $42.50.
San Holo: Thu., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$70.
St. Vincent: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $44-$89.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Aretha: A Tribute With Colorado Symphony: Thu., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $55-$70.
Colorado Symphony: Beethoven's Fifth, Tue., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.
Dark Star Orchestra: Mon., July 5, 7 p.m., $45-$55.
Flying Lotus: Thu., June 17, 7 p.m., $45-$65.
Guster and Colorado Symphony: With the Lone Below, Sun., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$65.
Leon Bridges: With the Marias, Abraham Alexander, Wed., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $69.50-$99.50.
Modest Mouse: With Future Islands, Tue., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $65-$89.95.
Quinn XCII: With Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker, ayokay, Tue., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $44.75-$64.75.
Seven Lions: With MitiS, Andrew Bayer, Gem & Tauri, Wed., July 28, 6:30 p.m., $39.95-$75.
Subtronics: Tue., June 22, 7 p.m., $29.95-$69.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Chris Standring: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Skerryvore: Tue., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Yesterday (Beatles tribute): Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

August Burns Red: Sun., Oct. 17, 6 p.m., $27.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.