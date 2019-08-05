The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Billy Joel will be at Coors Field on Thursday, while Slipknot headlines Knotfest Roadshow at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth opening. This week's lineup also includes two nights of Flume at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wiz Khalifa at the Fillmore Auditorium, two nights of Maggie Rogers at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of Tommy Emmanuel at Soiled Dove Underground, and the Lumineers playing the inaugural show at Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 5
Double Vision Revisited
$66-$71, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Cold Hart and Horse Head
$18-$75, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
SKOLD
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Moon Room
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
Slipknot
$35-$109.50, 5:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Flume (also August 7)
$52.80-$99, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Wiz Khalifa
$45-$65, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang
$72-$77, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Maggie Rogers (also August 7)
$30-$65, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Metalachi
$5-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Summer Salt
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tommy Emmanuel (also August 7)
$53.50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Stef Chura
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Charley Crockett
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
Mary J. Blige and NAS
$35-$250, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
The Lumineers
$79.95-$150, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
Billy Joel
$53.50-$173.50, 8 p.m., Coors Field
O.A.R.
$29-$400, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
JoJo Siwa
$39.50-$69.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Slim Cessna's Auto Club
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
FKJ
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Indigo Girls
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
