The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Billy Joel will be at Coors Field on Thursday, while Slipknot headlines Knotfest Roadshow at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth opening. This week's lineup also includes two nights of Flume at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wiz Khalifa at the Fillmore Auditorium, two nights of Maggie Rogers at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of Tommy Emmanuel at Soiled Dove Underground, and the Lumineers playing the inaugural show at Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Double Vision Revisited

$66-$71, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Cold Hart and Horse Head

$18-$75, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

SKOLD

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Moon Room

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6



Slipknot

$35-$109.50, 5:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Flume (also August 7)

$52.80-$99, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Wiz Khalifa

$45-$65, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang

$72-$77, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Maggie Rogers (also August 7)

$30-$65, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Metalachi

$5-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Summer Salt

$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tommy Emmanuel (also August 7)

$53.50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Stef Chura

$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Charley Crockett

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7



Mary J. Blige and NAS

$35-$250, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The Lumineers

$79.95-$150, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8



Billy Joel

$53.50-$173.50, 8 p.m., Coors Field

O.A.R.

$29-$400, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

JoJo Siwa

$39.50-$69.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Slim Cessna's Auto Club

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

FKJ

$25-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Indigo Girls

$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.