Billy MF Strings, Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

We have a great winter ahead of us. Everyone's favorite king of bluegrass, Billy Strings , is coming to 1STBANK Center for a three-night run February 2, 3 and 4. Tickets are $59.50-$79.50.Jamtronic band Lotus graces the Boulder Theater for a two-night New Year's bash on December 30 and 31. Tickets are $35-$150.Dazzle begins a Friday Lunch Bunch event with Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors starting October 7. The $25 series continues on Fridays through December 30.But that's not all! Here's every new Denver concert announcement:Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $22Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $36-$40With Yasmin Williams, Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $35-$150Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.Fri., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m.Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m.Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m.With Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors, starting Oct. 7, and Fridays, 11 a.m. Continues through Dec. 30, $25Sat., Oct. 8, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$20With special guest Skerik, Wed., Oct. 12, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35Thu., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., $15-$100Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $10With Consensual Circus, Thu., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 15, 5 & 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 16, 5 & 7:30 p.m., $60With Polkadot Palace and Chamel3on, Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $7-$10Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $49.50-$89.50Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $59.50-$79.50Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $39.95In Holy Flux Tour: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $27.50Mon., April 24, 9 p.m., $22Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $20With AVIV, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$75Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $30Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $20Sun., Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m., $40-$60Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $25With lovelytheband and Neon the Bishop, Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $69.75-$100The Stick Season Tour: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$75starting Oct. 6, Thu., 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thursdays, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m. Continues through Nov. 17, $20Sun., Oct. 9, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20Original Works: Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30Sun., Oct. 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20Fri., Oct. 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30With Grant Livingston & Friends, Fri., Oct. 7, 5 p.m., freeWith DJ Ontoneyo, Sat., Oct. 8, 4 p.m., freeWith The Hipocrats, Wed., Oct. 12, 6 p.m., freeWith The Barlow, Fri., Oct. 14, 6 p.m., freePerform the music of the Talking Heads, Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., freeWith DJ Electric Lady, Sun., Oct. 16, noon, freeWith Jon Casey, Slang Dogs and Sonorous, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m.Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $36.75Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $12.80 - $79.95The Growth Tour: Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $32.50-$79Infinite Falling Ground Tour: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $25-$29Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$23Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $39-$139The Joy of Christmas Tour 2022: Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m.Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $29.95-$59.50Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Horse Bitch, Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $32Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50