Billy MF Strings, Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

September 29, 2022 5:00AM

Billy Strings is coming to 1stBank Center February 2-4.
We have a great winter ahead of us. Everyone's favorite king of bluegrass, Billy Strings, is coming to 1STBANK Center for a three-night run February 2, 3 and 4. Tickets are $59.50-$79.50.

Jamtronic band Lotus graces the Boulder Theater for a two-night New Year's bash on December 30 and 31. Tickets are $35-$150.

Dazzle begins a Friday Lunch Bunch event with Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors starting October 7. The $25 series continues on Fridays through December 30.

But that's not all! Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Mezerg: Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $22

BOULDER THEATER
Dom Dolla: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $36-$40
Trace Bundy: With Yasmin Williams, Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35
Lotus: Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $35-$150

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
The White Buffalo: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
Defunk: Fri., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m.
Marlon Craft: Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
Ramirez: Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

DAZZLE
Friday Lunch Bunch: With Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors, starting Oct. 7, and Fridays, 11 a.m. Continues through Dec. 30, $25
Nelson Rangell: Sat., Oct. 8, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$20
Amendola vs. Blades: With special guest Skerik, Wed., Oct. 12, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
Neil Bridge & Karen Lee Present: Quintessence: Thu., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., $15-$100

ENIGMA BAZAAR
Fire Motel: Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $10
We are all dead – An Immersive Horror Experience: With Consensual Circus, Thu., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 15, 5 & 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 16, 5 & 7:30 p.m., $60
MUSUJI: With Polkadot Palace and Chamel3on, Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $7-$10

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
SG Lewis & Folamour: Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $49.50-$89.50

1STBANK CENTER
Billy Strings: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $59.50-$79.50

GOTHIC THEATRE
The Wallflowers: Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $39.95
Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $27.50
Easy Life: Mon., April 24, 9 p.m., $22

MEOW WOLF
dreamcastmoe: Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $20
Daya - The In Between Dreams Tour: With AVIV, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$75
Matroda: Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $30
Night Tales: Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $20
Daybreaker: Sun., Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m., $40-$60
Lone (Live): Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
The 1975: With lovelytheband and Neon the Bishop, Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $69.75-$100
Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$75

NOCTURNE
The Gabriel Mervine Quartet: starting Oct. 6, Thu., 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thursdays, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m. Continues through Nov. 17, $20
Jack Dunlevie Trio: Sun., Oct. 9, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
Andrew Vogt Quartet: Original Works: Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
Annie Booth and Friends: Sun., Oct. 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
The Ben Markley Quintet: Fri., Oct. 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30

NUMBER 38
Kimmi Bitter: With Grant Livingston & Friends, Fri., Oct. 7, 5 p.m., free
Kyle Kilgore: With DJ Ontoneyo, Sat., Oct. 8, 4 p.m., free
Sand & Amber: With The Hipocrats, Wed., Oct. 12, 6 p.m., free
Derek Dames Ohl: With The Barlow, Fri., Oct. 14, 6 p.m., free
Blake & Friends: Perform the music of the Talking Heads, Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., free
DJ Ginger Perry: With DJ Electric Lady, Sun., Oct. 16, noon, free

OGDEN THEATRE
Buku // G-Rex: Dual Continuum Tour: With Jon Casey, Slang Dogs and Sonorous, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m.
Dominic Fike: Out of Order Tour: Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $36.75
Chris Lorenzo: Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $12.80 - $79.95
Yotto: The Growth Tour: Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $32.50-$79
Ivy Lab: Infinite Falling Ground Tour: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $25-$29

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
DJ AirWolf presents Disco Of Doom: Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$23

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Daniel Habif - RUGE TOUR 2022: Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $39-$139
Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour 2022: Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Hairball: Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $29.95-$59.50

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Juno Rossa: Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors: With Horse Bitch, Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12

SUMMIT
Saves the Day: Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $32
The Bouncing Souls: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

