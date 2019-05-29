Bonobo Will Bring an Electronic Music Party to Wings Over the Rockies

Former Westword Music Showcase headliner Simon Green, aka Bonobo, has been building his brand Outlier, an electronic music series, radio show and playlist, over the past few years. The massive events, showcasing avant-garde DJs, have largely taken place at European venues and as part of his residencies in the United States.

For the first time, Green will be bringing the full Outlier experience to five cities across North America, including here in Denver, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. This will be the first electronic music show to grace the venue.

Bonobo will perform along with TokiMonsta, Mall Grab, Quantic, B.Traits and Catching Flies.

The Denver show takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at the museum, at 7711 East Academy Boulevard.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Bonobo's website with the pre-sale code: outlier2019. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Live Nation and Ticketmaster.