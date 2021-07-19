The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

British DJ and producer Bonobo plays his first show at Red Rocks in four years on Wednesday, while Orville Peck and Yola team up for Rodeo at Red Rocks on Thursday, with Charley Crockett and special guest host John Waters. Also on tap this week are Davina & the Vagabonds at the Soiled Dove Underground and Lolita at the History Colorado Center. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Evenings Al Fresco

Monday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 21, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

$20-$30

This week's lineup includes Nic Clark, Wade Krauss, Violamore, Adam Agee, Jon Sousa and Connect Four on Monday, and Biff Gore, Spencer LaJoye, Carolyn Hunter & Julian Peterson, Sharpe & Dion and the Lionel Young Duo on Wednesday.

Davina & the Vagabonds

Tuesday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground

$15-$20

While Davina & the Vagabonds hail from Minnesota, it's clear that members of the group, fronted by singer Davina Sowers, have soaked in the jazz and blues of New Orleans. Energetic local rockabilly act Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene opens.

Bonobo

Wednesday, July 21, 6 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$45-$69

Tonight marks Bonobo's first appearance at Red Rocks since 2017, and he'll close out the night with a DJ set. TOKiMONSTA, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Jacques Greene will also play DJ sets.

Boulder Arts Outdoors

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

$20/free for children under twelve

Boulder Arts Outdoors kicks off its weekly mixed bill with performances of live music, dance, physical theater and circus arts with Los Mocochetes (Xicano funk), Peter Davison (juggling, physical theater), Bateria Alegria and Bella Diva (samba percussion and dance), Edgar L. Page (contemporary dance) and By the Lee (folk).

Fireside Collective

Thursday, July 22, 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street

$15

Asheville, North Carolina's Fireside Collective blends bluegrass instrumentation and harmonies with traditional roots and funk-like rhythms.

Lolita

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Free

Lolita brings her bilingual Latin pop to History Colorado's outdoor music series, which takes place on Thursdays on the museum’s shaded side porch along 12th Avenue.

Orville Peck and Yola

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$40-$65

The masked Canadian country singer Orville Peck and powerhouse country/soul singer Yola, who is set to release her outstanding album Stand for Myself on July 30, team up for Rodeo at Red Rocks, which also features Charley Crockett and special guest host John Waters.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.