The California Honeydrops and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bay Area R&B-funk band The California Honeydrops headline Mission Ballroom on Saturday, October 2, with Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June opening. Tickets, $32.50, go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.
Blues guitarist and singer Samantha Fish will be at the Ogden Theatre on Sunday, September 26. Tickets, $26.50 to $59.95, go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.
Nigerian singer WizKid will be at the Summit on Wednesday, September 22 as part of his Made in Lagos Tour. Tickets, $29.50 to $44.50, go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Blunts & Blondes: Sat., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25.
Bumpin' Uglies & Tropidelic: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Champagne Drip: Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Deep Sea Diver: With Lady Denim, Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m.
The Ugly Architect: With Anthony Sego and Michael Jennings & the Honest Truth, Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15.
Black Stone Cherry: Tue., Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
Slenderbodies: Thu., Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
Cautious Clay: Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $22.75.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Amon Tobin: Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $32.
Kaleo Wassman of Pepper: Sun. Aug. 15, 1 p.m., $33.50
Sam Morrow: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $18.
Banshee Tree (album release): With Fruta Brutal, B-Love Experience, Fri., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Blunts & Blondes: Fri., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Brasstracks: With Tobi, Wed., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Champagne Drip: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Elderbrook: Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
Sierra Hull: With Dead Horses, Sun., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25.
Ten Miles South: With Hate Drugs, Holdfast, Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
The Railbenders: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Silver & Gold: With Overslept and Big Paleo, Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $12.
The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die: With Bent Knee, Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $23.
A Mac: With Graham Good and Loop Story, Sat., July 31, 3 p.m., $15.
Arrested Youth: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Chop and Fin: With VC, Texture, Vitamin P, Thu., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $12.
Lucid Lynx: With Easy Lovin, Shepherd, Wave Decay, Tue., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $12.
The Mountain Goats: With Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, Fri., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $40.
Takipnik: With Flux Amuk, Gunpoint Alibi, Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Andrew Fletcher: With Shadow Work, the Sum Beaches, Terranauts, Sun., Aug. 8, 3 p.m., $12.
The Bannetones: With the Keeps, Sweet Pork, Thu., July 22, 8 p.m., $12.
Call Me Karizma and Justin Stone: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$55.
Deeper Graves: Mon., Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
Kent Washington III: Thu., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $10.
Poor Moxi: With Pet Traits, Split Lips, Sun., Aug. 22, 4 p.m., $12-$17.
MARQUIS THEATER
Amplitude Presents: Control Freak: Sat., July 24, 9 p.m., $1-$25.
Destroy Boys: Fri., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $15.
HYP3 & O.T.I.S: Fri., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $15.
Local H: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $22.
Miguel Crandell: Sat., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., $15.
PsMikeRose: Fri., July 30, 7 p.m., $15.
IANxSOLO and Vic Ladoeste: With Connor Ray (formerly Way), Blake Shimoda and DJ Archi Dub Doors, Sat., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $10.
Your Own Medicine: Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $10.
The California Honeydrops: With Valerie June, Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50.
Samantha Fish: Sun., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $26.50-$59.95.
1st Annual Johnnie Taylor Blues Festival: Feat. TJ Hooker Taylor, Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $40/$50.
Bette Smith: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Coco Montoya: Mon., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Paizley Park (Prince tribute): Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20.
WizKid: Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$44.50.
