The California Honeydrops and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bay Area R&B-funk band The California Honeydrops headline Mission Ballroom on Saturday, October 2, with Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June opening. Tickets, $32.50, go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.

Blues guitarist and singer Samantha Fish will be at the Ogden Theatre on Sunday, September 26. Tickets, $26.50 to $59.95, go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.

Nigerian singer WizKid will be at the Summit on Wednesday, September 22 as part of his Made in Lagos Tour. Tickets, $29.50 to $44.50, go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Blunts & Blondes: Sat., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25.

Bumpin' Uglies & Tropidelic: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Champagne Drip: Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$20.

Deep Sea Diver: With Lady Denim, Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m.

The Ugly Architect: With Anthony Sego and Michael Jennings & the Honest Truth, Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15.

BLACK SHEEP

Black Stone Cherry: Tue., Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Slenderbodies: Thu., Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cautious Clay: Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $22.75.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Amon Tobin: Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $32.

Kaleo Wassman of Pepper: Sun. Aug. 15, 1 p.m., $33.50

Sam Morrow: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $18.

FOX THEATRE

Banshee Tree (album release): With Fruta Brutal, B-Love Experience, Fri., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Blunts & Blondes: Fri., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$27.

Brasstracks: With Tobi, Wed., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Champagne Drip: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

Elderbrook: Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $18/$20.

Sierra Hull: With Dead Horses, Sun., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25.

Ten Miles South: With Hate Drugs, Holdfast, Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

GLOBE HALL

The Railbenders: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Silver & Gold: With Overslept and Big Paleo, Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $12.

The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die: With Bent Knee, Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $23.

LARIMER LOUNGE

A Mac: With Graham Good and Loop Story, Sat., July 31, 3 p.m., $15.

Arrested Youth: Wed., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $15.

Chop and Fin: With VC, Texture, Vitamin P, Thu., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $12.

Lucid Lynx: With Easy Lovin, Shepherd, Wave Decay, Tue., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $12.

The Mountain Goats: With Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, Fri., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $40.

Takipnik: With Flux Amuk, Gunpoint Alibi, Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE



Andrew Fletcher: With Shadow Work, the Sum Beaches, Terranauts, Sun., Aug. 8, 3 p.m., $12.

The Bannetones: With the Keeps, Sweet Pork, Thu., July 22, 8 p.m., $12.

Call Me Karizma and Justin Stone: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$55.

Deeper Graves: Mon., Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Kent Washington III: Thu., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $10.

Poor Moxi: With Pet Traits, Split Lips, Sun., Aug. 22, 4 p.m., $12-$17.

MARQUIS THEATER



Amplitude Presents: Control Freak: Sat., July 24, 9 p.m., $1-$25.

Destroy Boys: Fri., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $15.

HYP3 & O.T.I.S: Fri., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $15.

Local H: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $22.

Miguel Crandell: Sat., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., $15.

PsMikeRose: Fri., July 30, 7 p.m., $15.

IANxSOLO and Vic Ladoeste: With Connor Ray (formerly Way), Blake Shimoda and DJ Archi Dub Doors, Sat., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $10.

Your Own Medicine: Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $10.

MISSION BALLROOM

The California Honeydrops: With Valerie June, Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Samantha Fish: Sun., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $26.50-$59.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

1st Annual Johnnie Taylor Blues Festival: Feat. TJ Hooker Taylor, Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $40/$50.

Bette Smith: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20.

Coco Montoya: Mon., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Paizley Park (Prince tribute): Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

WizKid: Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$44.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.