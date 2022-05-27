Built to Spill, Chali 2na and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Indie gods Built to Spill play two Colorado shows starting tonight, while Chali 2na chimes in at Surf Hotel & Chateau in Buena Vista. Thievery Corporation plays there earlier that evening.
Blues rocker Samantha Fish swings by Chautauqua on Saturday, but if you want to stay in Denver, The Barlow brings the twang at Number 38.
Griselda plays the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, and there's a Mental Health Awareness Month benefit at Your Mom's House.
Built to Spill
Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.
Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
$29.50-$32.50
Built to Spill is the indie-rock band that inspired the indie-rock band that influenced your indie-rock band. The Boise, Idaho, outfit is releasing When the Wind Forgets Your Name, its ninth studio album, this fall, so expect some new tunes. Built to Spill plays the Boulder Theater tomorrow night.
Chali 2na and the House of Vibe
Friday, May 27, 10 p.m.
Surf Hotel & Chateau, 1012 Front Loop, Buena Vista
$50
Chali 2na's bass/baritone vocals are legend in the classic hip-hop world. The rapper has been a member of Ozomatli and Jurassic 5, and usually has the best guest verse on other rapper's records. He's also a painter. If you're going to Buena Vista, you might as well head out early and catch downtempo lords Thievery Corporation earlier that evening, at 6 p.m., also at the Surf Hotel & Chateau.
Samantha Fish
Saturday, May 28, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$25-$40
Samantha Fish makes bluesy rock-and-roll music. Really, if someone ever gets around to rebooting Road House, she should be playing over the opening credits as Dalton surveys his domain. In the meantime, you can catch her at Chautauqua this weekend.
The Barlow
Saturday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Arvada has produced an excellent country band with The Barlow. On its second release, frontman Shea Boynton took inspiration from the people he came into contact with when he worked in the oil and gas industry. The band spends a lot of time playing for rural audiences, because it's always a good crowd, Boynton says.
Griselda
Sunday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$79.50
Griselda is the official name for the collective of artists under Buffalo-based Griselda Records. The group album, WWCD, evokes 1990s boom-bap hip-hop in all its hostile, anti-social glory — the posse cuts, the unnecessary talking track at the beginning you'll skip over, the menacing yet stonerish beats, etc. On the bill are Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher and Doe Boy.
Mental Health Awareness Benefit
Sunday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
$12-$15
Your Mom's House is hosting an evening of hip-hop including MCs ReSrface, Resonate and Hiatus, GreyBear, Larry Furlow, Babah Fly, Kerz Uno and SpiL, and Kaz B. The proceeds go to youth suicide-prevention organization the Second Wind Fund. Get your groove on and help out a good and important cause.
