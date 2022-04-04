Charli XCX and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Pop singer-songwriter Fletcher comes to the Gothic Theatre tonight, and English neo-psychedelic sextet Spiritualized swings by the Ogden.
Amber Mark brings her brand of neo-soul to the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday, April 5, while Boston ska-punkers Big D and the Kids Table drop in at HQ.
There's an LGBTQ treat on Wednesday, April 6, when electro-popster Charli XCX comes to the Ogden, or you can get down to Scottish alt-rockers Del Amitri when they swing by the Gothic.
Fletcher
Monday, April 4, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
Fletcher appeared on the first season of The X Factor, the TV talent show created by the noxious Simon Cowell. She was eliminated from the show, but that setback didn't appear to put a crimp on her singing career. Her single "Undrunk" sounds like the most saccharine bubblegum pop you can imagine.
Spiritualized
Monday, April 4, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$45-$79
Spiritualized sounds like a Christian rock band name, but this sextet from Rugby, Warwickshire, England, play space rock. That's probably a pretty accurate genre tag, too, because its song "Always Together With You" even carries that little blip noise you hear when astronauts talk. The band was founded by one of the people from neo-psychedelic English band Spaceman 3, and sounds like a less goofy Flaming Lips.
Amber Mark
Tuesday, April 5, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$18.50
Singer and world traveler Amber Mark makes songs with the stoney, blunted sounds of neo-soul. She released her debut record, Three Dimensions Deep, earlier this year. If her live show sounds anything like her recent NPR Tiny Desk concert, would-be concert-goers are in for a treat. And at ticket prices just below $20, it's one worth checking out. Next time, she might be headlining Ball Arena, and then your wallet will be sorry.
Big D and the Kids Table
Tuesday, April 5, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$18
Take in some ska punk on a Tuesday evening. Big D and the Kids Table sounds similar to Operation Ivy with less punk, more ska and a six-person horn section. Currently, the band has twelve members, making HQ an engineering marvel for fitting so many musicians on its stage. The band produces all its own music and videos in the spirit of DIY. Maybe it does its own stage engineering, too.
Charli XCX
Wednesday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$33.50-$45
English electro-/synth-pop singer Charli XCX is coming to the Ogden for a queer-friendly show in support of her latest album, Crash. Baby Tate opens.
Del Amitri
Wednesday, April 6, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$36.75-$40
Last year, this Scottish alternative rock band put out Fatal Mistakes, its first studio album in nearly twenty years. Does anyone know why Scotland produces such a high number of alternative bands? Does it have something to do with all the oats they eat?
Jawbreaker
Thursday, April 7, 6 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$44.75-$74.75
Jawbreaker was one of those ’90s punk bands with a lot of street cred that it immediately lost after signing with a major label in the wake of the meteoric rise of Green Day. The band broke up pretty soon after putting out a more polished record that fans hated before reuniting in 2017. This year marks the belated 25th anniversary of said album, 1995's Dear You. (Damn you, COVID.) With this bill, you also get the Descendents and Face to Face. That's a solid lineup if you're looking for a night of punk rock.
A Conversation With Jeff Tweedy
Thursday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$35-$55
Jeff Tweedy was in a little band called Uncle Tupelo, which influenced so many alt-country bands that to count them all would surely drive one insane. There was even a magazine after one of the band's records. Uncle Tupelo broke up and Tweedy took most of its members and started Wilco, which has put out seventeen records and also influenced many bands. Hear his stories on Thursday at the Paramount.
