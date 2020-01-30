Chris Stapleton, Chromeo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to the Pepsi Center on Friday, June 26; Sheryl Crow & the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will open. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m.

Chromeo and Madeon co-headline Funk on the Rocks on Friday, May 29, with Yung Bae and Benny Strings opening. Tickets, $45 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m.

Umphrey's McGee plays three nights at Red Rocks with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Cory Wong opening on June 19, the Fearless Flyers and Samantha Fish opening on June 20, and Goose and Godboner on June 21. Tickets, $33 to $84, go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Satsang: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Christian Death: Tue., April 21, 7 p.m.

Kyle Smith: Thu., March 19, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



The Frights: Tue., April 7, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

Greg Dulli: With Joseph Arthur, Tue., May 19, 8 p.m., $33.28-$35.78.

Holly Bowling: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Porches: With Sassy 009, Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Tokimonsta: Mon., May 11, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

BoomBox: Ft. Backbeat Brass, Sat., April 18, 9 p.m., $25-$27.50.

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force: Wed., June 10, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50.

Rachael & Vilray: Sun., July 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

RJD2: Fri., April 10, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Collie Buddz: With Iya Terra and more, Sat., June 6, 9 p.m., $75.90.

Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party: Tue., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20.

The Iceman Special: With Jay Roemer Band, Mountain Strange, Wed., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.

Songs From The Road Band & Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: With Sugar Moon, Wed., Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.

Yultron: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK

Phish: Fri., Sept. 4-Sun., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $75-$90.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Wobbleland: Sat., May 9, 6 p.m., $29.75 and up.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Watkins Family Hour: Fri., May 15, 8 p.m., $30-$32.

FOX THEATRE

Kishi Bashi: Mon., April 27, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Nicki Bluhm Trio: Ft. Scott Law and Ross James, Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.

Orgone: Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Shlump: With Eazybaked, Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

GLOBE HALL

Conquer Everest: Fri., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Ian Ferguson: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Ivan & Alyosha: Tue., May 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

NEFFEX: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $16-$20.

Nicole Atkins: Fri., April 24, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

The Ries Brothers: With The Hashtones, Dechen Hawk, Tue., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Sierra Ferrell: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Bayside: With Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and Can't Swim, Tue., June 30, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

mxmtoon: With Verzache, Sat., May 23, 7:30 p.m., $17.25-$22.25.

Napalm Death: With Aborted, WVRM, Sat., April 18, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22.

Phosphorescent: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.

HI-DIVE

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers: Mon., April 6, 8:30 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Call Me Karizma: Tue., March 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Disturbance Happens: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Harakiri for the Sky: Sun., May 31, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

King Buffalo: Fri., April 10, 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Melt-Banana: Tue., June 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Robotaki: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $16.50-$18.

Tate McRae: Wed., April 8, 8 p.m., $16-$66.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

The Beach Boys: Thu., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $30-$79.50.

LOST LAKE



Alfonzo: Wed., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Crywank + Chastity: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Horse Jumper of Love + Strange Ranger: Mon., April 6, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Mainland Break (Video Release) and Panther Martin: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

Of Man and Machine: Sun., April 5, 8 p.m., $10-$14.

Oh, Rose: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Proxima Parada: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Serpentfoot: Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

SF1: Thu., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Slow Caves: Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

Young Guv: Tue., March 3, 8 p.m., $12.

Zack Villere: Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $18.75-$20.

MARQUIS THEATER

Cub Sport: Wed., June 10, 7 p.m.

Pop Smoke: Wed., March 18, 7 p.m.

Potato Pirates: Sat., March 14, 7 p.m.

Young Nudy: Tue., April 7, 7 p.m.

OGDEN THEATRE

Circle Jerks: With The Adolescents, Negative Approach, Fri., June 26, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Krewella: Sat., May 2, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Mersiv: With Luzcid, Dalek One, Opalyte, Fri., March 27, 9 p.m., $20-$27.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Brendan Bayliss and Jake Cinninger of Umphrey's McGee: Thu., June 18, 8 p.m.

DeVotchKa: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m.

Madame Gandhi: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m.

Nicki Bluhm Trio: Sat., April 18, 8 p.m.

Saint Lord: Fri., March 20, 7 p.m.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Amanda Miguel & Diego Verdaguer: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $45-$129.

PEPSI CENTER

Chris Stapleton: With Sheryl Crow & the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Fri., June 26, 7 p.m.

My Chemical Romance: Fri., Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$199.50.

Roger Waters: Wed., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $55-$199.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Chromeo & Madeon: With Yung Bae, Benny Strings, Fri., May 29, 6 p.m., $45-$89.50.

Quinn XCII: With Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker, Ayokay, Thu., May 21, 7:30 p.m., $39.75-$64.75.

Rezz: Thu., Sept. 3, 6 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 4, 6 p.m., $45.75-$85.

Umphrey's McGee: With Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Cory Wong (6/19), The Fearless Flyers, Samantha Fish (6/20), Goose, Godboner (6/21), Fri., June 19, 6 p.m.; Sat., June 20, 6 p.m.; Sun., June 21, 5 p.m., $33-$84.

THE STANLEY HOTEL

Wildermiss: With Kiltro, the Still Tide, Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Nothing but the Sax: Feat. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum Jr., Marqueal Jordan, Sat., May 9, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

Spinphony: "Songs for Change," Tue., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

La Oreja de Van Gogh: Thu., May 21, 7 p.m.

Palaye Royale: Sat., April 25, 7 p.m.

Poolside: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m.

Vengeance 2020: With Xavier Wulf, Attila, Fri., April 10, 5 p.m., $27.50.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Christian Simeon: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Erik Stucky: Thu., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Grant-Lee Phillips: Sun., March 22, 7 p.m., $22-$24.

Possessed by Paul James: Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Sarah Christine: Fri., March 27, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

