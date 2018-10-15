Colorado Music Hall of Fame Will Induct Chuck Morris and 97.3 KBCO

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame, presented by Comfort Dental, has announced its 2018 inductees: the rock station 97.3 KBCO and concert promoter, artist manager and AEG Rocky Mountain Presents CEO Chuck Morris.

The official induction will take place on Monday, December 3, at the Paramount Theatre. Prior to the event there will be a pre-concert gala, including a dinner and meet-and-greet with performers.

Expect video tributes, speeches, interviews and performances by Amos Lee, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Isaac Slade and Ben Wysocki of the Fray, Bill Nershi and members of the String Cheese Incident, Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt from Leftover Salmon, Jeff Hanna and other members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Leo Kottke and the backing band Chris Daniels and the Kings.

The event will wrap up with some friendly jabs at Morris during a "Chuck Roast" hosted by music buff Governor John Hickenlooper

Tickets for both the main event and the gala go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 19, at Altitude Tickets. More information can be found at the Colorado Music Hall of Fame website.