Colorado Symphony Resurrects John Denver for the Holidays

With archival footage and projection technologies, creating the illusion that dead artists have come back to life is easier than ever. Queen does it with Freddie Mercury, and who can forget Tupac rising from the dead to perform at Coachella?

In December, the Colorado Symphony will resurrect the late John Denver, who died in plane crash in 1997, through archival videos to perform at a holiday-themed concert.

The musical selection will include seasonal favorites and hits like "Rocky Mountain High," "Country Roads" and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." His old friends will tell stories about his life, all accompanied by a performance from the symphony and members of Denver's former band.

The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the Colorado Symphony website or at 303-623-7876.